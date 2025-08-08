JW House Provides Relief for Families Using Stanford Hospital

My husband and I found a real jewel nestled in Santa Clara California called the JW House, a non-profit guest housing facility. This marvelous place provided a haven of hope and help for us during one of the most stressful times in our lives because of my husband’s debilitating back disorder that has forced him to be wheelchair or walker dependent for the past three years.

After years of dealing with insurance hassles, preauthorization requirements, and being stopped in our tracks at every turn, we turned in exhaustion towards Stanford Spine Center. We saw spine specialists from the University of San Francisco Medical Center to the University of Los Angeles Medical Center during this period of time, facing delays and many diagnostic tests and retests. When we finally landed at Stanford Spine Center we were exhausted beyond believe and running low on funds as well.

We were facing a cervical spine surgery that could allow my husband to walk again but would require us to stay in the Stanford Hospital area for a week. Staying for a whole week in a hotel in the Silicon Valley was way too expensive for our family.

JW House provided us with a place to rest, to eat a home cooked meal, and to sleep in a peaceful home like atmosphere for a fee that was more than affordable. It even included meals, snacks, a laundry room, a large backyard that features a meditation garden and an ADA approved play area for kids, and a private day room with shower -all at no extra charge. My family highly recommends JW House as a resource for families here in the Central Valley who are facing medical issues that require specialized treatment from hospitals in the Silicon Valley. For more information on JW House find them on their web page at www.jwhouse.org. Or call them at (408)246-2224.