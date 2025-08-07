Visalia’s Christmas Tree Auction finds a new home with CSET, Kaweah Health Foundation

For more than four decades, the Annual Christmas Tree Auction has been a cherished holiday tradition in Visalia, bringing together over 1,500 community members each year in celebration and support of local non-profits. Today, the Visalia Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce that this iconic event will continue under the care of two trusted community organizations: CSET (Community Services Employment Training) and the Kaweah Health Foundation.

Since its inception, the Christmas Tree Auction has raised more than $4 million for local charities. It has long served as a vital fundraising opportunity for dozens of non-profit organizations making a difference in the Visalia community.

“The Christmas Tree Auction is more than an event—it’s a legacy of generosity, creativity, and community spirit,” said Jason Vasquez, Board Chair of the Visalia Chamber of Commerce. “We are honored to have stewarded this tradition for 41 years and are confident that CSET and Kaweah Health Foundation will continue its impact for years to come.”

The Chamber has made the difficult decision to step away from hosting the event, citing the growing logistical and financial demands required to produce the large-scale fundraiser, as well as the evolving needs of local non-profits.

“After thoughtful consideration, we recognized that it was time for this beloved event to evolve under new leadership better positioned to meet today’s realities,” said Vasquez.

The Tradition Continues

CSET and the Kaweah Health Foundation have a long-standing commitment to serving the Visalia community, making them ideal partners to carry forward the Christmas Tree Auction’s mission. Both organizations are already preparing for a reimagined version of the event that preserves the festive spirit while aligning with the current needs of local charities.

The Chamber extends its heartfelt gratitude to all past sponsors, volunteers, and attendees who helped grow the Christmas Tree Auction into the community staple it is today.

More details about the 2025 Christmas Tree Auction hosted by CSET and Kaweah Health Foundation will be announced in the coming months.