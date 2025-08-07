Visalia Players proudly present Romeo and Juliet

The Visalia Players would like to formally invite you to a fresh vision of one of Shakespeare’s greatest works and epic love story’s, “Romeo and Juliet”.

“The design is meant to represent a child playing with his or her dolls and action figures, and Shakespeare’s timeless love story unfolds through their imagination. The Montagues and the Capulets are living under the violence of a pointless, inexplicable feud, and I thought I’d highlight it with the pointless inexplicable line that people still draw between toys suitable for boys versus those suitable for girls. Juliet and the Capulets are everyone’s favorite fashion doll: Barbie, and Romeo and the Montagues are the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

How did I get to toys in the first place? Shakespeare’s characters are the original archetypes; they’re so specific and they’re larger than life. It reminds me of the way I looked at the world when I was a kid. I’ve always thought some of the best acting comes from the same intense and vulnerable places in our hearts and minds that we had better access to when we were children. There’s a purity of spirit, a forthrightness, a keen sense of justice, and an unshakeable honor (maybe pride) in children that I think lends itself really well to Shakespeare. Shakespearean language needs actors with open hearts, and emotion so free flowing that the audience can practically taste it. A toy given life in a child’s mind is the perfect channel.”

– Maria Monreal, director.

Venue: The Ice House Theater

Address: 410 E. Race Street, Visalia, CA 93291

Performance Dates and Times:

“Romeo and Juliet” performs for 3 weekends, opening on Friday, August 15, 2025.

Friday and Saturday evening performances at 7:30pm

Sunday matinees at 2pm

To purchase tickets, go to www.visaliaicehouce.com