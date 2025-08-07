Kaweah Health nationally recognized for commitment to high-quality stroke care

Kaweah Health has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® – Stroke Silver Plus quality achievement award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.

Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death and a major cause of disability in the US, occurring when blood vessels to the brain are blocked or burst, depriving brain cells of oxygen and nutrients. The American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines – Stroke program helps hospitals nationwide improve patient outcomes by ensuring consistent adherence to evidence-based treatment guidelines, which are crucial for early detection, survival, minimizing disability, and accelerating recovery. Annual program participants demonstrate their commitment to quality stroke care by following these guidelines and educating patients about managing their health and recovery at home, ultimately reducing long-term stroke effects and preventing deaths.

“We work hard, not just making sure every employee at Kaweah Health knows the signs of stroke, but also educating the community,” said Cheryl Smit, Kaweah Health stroke program manager. “Knowing the signs and symptoms of a stroke may save someone’s life —maybe even yours.”

Kaweah Health also received the American Heart Association’s Target: StrokeSM Honor Roll Elite award. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet specific criteria that reduce the time between an eligible patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with thrombolytic therapy.

In addition, Kaweah Health received the American Heart Association’s Target: Type 2 Diabetes™ Honor Roll award. Target: Type 2 Diabetes aims to ensure patients with Type 2 diabetes, who might be at higher risk for complications, receive the most up-to-date, evidence-based care when hospitalized due to stroke.

“We are incredibly pleased to recognize Kaweah Health for its commitment to caring for patients with stroke,” said Steven Messe, M.D., volunteer chair of the American Heart Association Stroke System of Care Advisory Group. “Participation in Get With The Guidelines is associated with improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates — a win for health care systems, families and communities.”

Earlier this year Kaweah Health also earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Advanced Primary Stroke Center Accreditation.

About Kaweah Health

Kaweah Health is a publicly-owned community healthcare organization that provides comprehensive health services to the greater Visalia region and Tulare County. With more than 5,000 employees and 700 medical staff, Kaweah Health is committed to meeting the community’s health needs through state-of-the-art medicine, high-quality preventive services, and specialized health centers and clinics. For more information, visit KaweahHealth.org or follow Kaweah Health on Facebook, Instagram, or X.

About Get With The Guidelines®



Get With The Guidelines® is the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s hospital-based quality improvement program that provides hospitals with the latest research-based guidelines. Developed with the goal of saving lives and hastening recovery, Get With The Guidelines has touched the lives of more than 14 million patients since 2001. For more information, visit heart.org.