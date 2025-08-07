Historic Hanford Walking Tours Reestablished!

The Carnegie Museum of Kings County is proud to continue the important work initiated by the Hanford “Show Offs” by bringing local history to life through this innovative digital project. The Hanford Show-Offs Tour Guide Club, which was organized in February of 1986, brought together a diverse group of men and women from the Hanford area who shared a common passion for exploring and highlighting the historic points of interest within the city. This enthusiastic club dedicated itself to uncovering the rich tapestry of Hanford’s past, revealing stories that might otherwise have remained hidden.

The members of the Show-Offs Club engaged in extensive research, visiting various historical sites, interviewing local residents, and gathering information from archives and libraries. Their efforts culminated in the creation of a comprehensive handbook that served as a guide to the city’s history, providing insights into its architecture, significant events, and notable figures. Many of the writings and detailed descriptions featured on these pages are taken directly from their meticulously compiled handbook, showcasing the dedication and passion of the Show-Offs.

In recognition of their invaluable contributions, we would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the “Show Offs” for their many hours of research, commitment to preserving local history, and their desire to share that history with others. This digital project aims not only to honor their legacy but also to inspire a new generation to appreciate and engage with the rich historical narrative of Hanford.

We hope to continue their mission of education and exploration, ensuring that the stories of our past remain vibrant and accessible for all to enjoy. Through this initiative, we invite visitors to delve into the fascinating history of our community, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation for the heritage that shapes our identity today.

The first tour, released on July 17th includes 12 stops at some of the most historical buildings in downtown Hanford. In the future, additional stops will be added.

Thank you for your support!