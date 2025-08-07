Donna’s Calendar of Events

Theatre

“The ‘Bardy’ Bunch” tells the musical war of the Partridge and Brady families with iconic songs from both TV shows. Aug 8-24 at Porterville Barn Theater, 42 S. Plano. 559 310-7046 or www.portervillebarntheater.com

“Romeo and Juliet,” Shakespeare’s classic tale of love and tragedy, runs Aug. 15-31 at the Ice House Theatre, 410 E. Race, Visalia. 559 734-3900 or www.visaliaicehouse.com

“The Odd Couple,” Neil Simon’s hilarious comedy, is performed by the Kings Players Aug. 16-Sept. 7. The Temple Theater, 514 Visalia St., Hanford. 559 584-7241 or www.kingsplayers.org

Art shows

Arts Visalia hosts the Young at Arts Youth Exhibit featuring student work from summer classes in August. Open Wednesdays-Saturdays, 12-5:30 p.m. 214 E. Oak, 559 739-0905 or www.artsvisalia.org

Arts Consortium is showing “Voices from the Fields,” a collection of work from the Tierra Mia 2024 festival celebrating the diversity of Central Valley farmworker communities. 340 E. Oak, Visalia. Open Tuesdays-Fridays 10-3. www.artsconsortium.org

Brandon-Mitchell Gallery hosts artwork by the facilitators at My Voice Media, the mental health branch of the Arts Consortium, during July and August First Friday Art Walks in Downtown Visalia, after service at 11:30 a.m. on Sundays and by appointment. 117 S. Locust, Visalia, 559 625-2441 or www.brandonmitchellgallery.org

The Oval Gallery is showing “Chromatic Conversations from the Central Valley,” featuring three artists who inspire creativity and positivity along with skateboarding. 808 N. Court. Open Thursdays and Fridays from 5-8 p.m. and by appointment if requested through Instagram, www.instagram.com/theovalgallery

Tulare City Historical Museum presents “Around Here” by local artist Jana Botkin, plus a military exhibit through August. 444 W. Tulare Ave., Tulare. Open Thursdays-Saturdays 10-4. 559 686-2074 or www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org

The Center for Art, Culture and History in Exeter (CACHE) displays “Sights & Sounds,” paintings and music by Heidi Steinman and Aaron Gomes, from July 12-Sept. 28. Open Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 10-4 (closed 12-12:30) and Sat & Sun 12-4. 125 South B St. 559 592-5900 or www.cach-exeter.org

The Center for Art, Culture and History in Exeter (CACHE) displays “A Look Back,” a sculpture show by Exeter native Edward Dobson in metal, bronze and wood, in August. Open Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 10-4 (closed 12-12:30) and Sat & Sun 12-4. 125 South B St. 559 592-5900 or www.cach-exeter.org

Kings Art Center, 605 N. Douty, Hanford, features works by Sacramento-based photographer Raul Gonzao through Sept. 6 Open Wednesdays-Fridays 12-5 and Saturdays 10-3. www.kingsartcenter.org

Events by date

Friday, Aug. 8

The Pointer Sisters bring their pop and R&B music to Tachi Palace Casino Resort, 17225 Jersey Ave, Lemoore, at 8 p.m. www.tachipalace.com

Saturday, Aug 9

Dwight Yoakam performs his chart-topping hits at 7:30 p.m. at Eagle Mountain Casino, 1850 West Street, Porterville. www.eaglemtncasino.com

Sunday, Aug. 10

Woodcut printmaking workshop from 11-4:30 at Arts Visalia, 214 E. Oak. Learn relief printing to cut away parts of a wood surface to create a raised design, and print your design. www.artsvisalia.org

Monday, Aug. 11

Screening of the documentary “The Encampments,” about the student uprisings across the U.S. demanding that their universities divest from weapons manufacturers that aid Israel in genocide. 5:15 p.m. at College of the Sequoias lecture hall, 915 S. Mooney. Instagram: COS.socialjusticeclub

Friday, Aug. 15

Rhythm and blues concert by local singer Hope Garcia at 6 p.m. at the Center for Spiritual Living, 117 S. Locust, Visalia. Everything from Motown to Soul Town. 559 625-2441 or www.cslvisalia.org

Tacos & Totes at Arts Visalia, 214 E. Oak, from 5-7 p.m. Pick up a free tote while supplies last. Facebook: Free event-Tacos & Totes

Saturday, Aug. 16

Mania: A Beatles’ Concert Experience covers the Beatles in costume and music from three different periods. 7:30 a.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. www.foxvisalia.org

Monday, Aug. 18

The Center for Art, Culture, and History—Exeter (CACHE) hosts “Parades, Pageants, and Picnics: Exeter’s History of Festivals from 1908,” part of their quarterly history series, at 7 p.m. South B St., Exeter. 559 592-5900 or www.cach-exeter.org/events

Friday, Aug. 22

The Visalia Fox Theatre kicks off its 5-year capital campaign toward it’s 100th anniversary with a performance by Leaving Austin, a band that started in Visalia, now making it in Nashville. 8 p.m. at 300 W. Main. 559 625-1369 or www.foxvisalia.org

Saturday, Aug. 23

The Visalia Fox Theatre hosts a Fresno State Bulldog opener watch party for the Fresno State vs. Kansas game at 3:30 p.m. Wear your red and white. 300 W. Main. 559 625-1369 or www.foxvisalia.org

Roller Towne celebrates its 50th anniversary today by rolling back admission price to $1, the cost in 1975. 520 S. Linwood, Visalia. 550 733-8686

ComicCon from 11-4 at the Visalia Veteran’s Memorial Building, 6-0 W. Center. Facebook: Visalia Toy-Anime-ComicCon

Saturday, Aug. 30