Upcoming Art Exhibition at CACHE – A Look Back

The Center for Art, Culture, and History—Exeter (CACHE) will be hosting a solo sculpture exhibition by Edward Brown Dobson titled A Look Back. The exhibit will be on display beginning August 2025. An opening reception will be held on Saturday, August 2, from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM.

Born in Exeter in 1935, Eddie Dobson has lived a life full of creativity, adventure, and service. After graduating from Exeter Union High School, he went on to earn degrees in archaeology, anthropology, and art while also serving as a U.S. Air Force helicopter pilot across Europe and the Middle East. His global travels and studies deeply influenced both his art and writing.

Eddie received his master’s in art from Arizona State University, where he focused on sculpture—a passion that continues to this day. His work blends influence from Native American culture, Egyptian history, and his love of working with metal, bronze, and wood. This exhibit is deeply personal, reflecting the diverse experiences and inspirations that have shaped his life and creative journey.

Over the years, Eddie taught art history at several colleges, including a twenty-year tenure at Grossmont Community College in San Diego. He has also authored sixteen novels, many inspired by his experiences in Exeter and abroad. Today, at 90 years old, Eddie resides on California’s Central Coast near his three daughters and remains deeply proud of his hometown roots.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit our website at www.cach-exeter.org.

About CACHE

The Center for Art, Culture, and History- Exeter (CACHE), formerly known as the Exeter Art Gallery and Museum Association, rebranded in 2023 in order to communicate its new mission of bringing to life the art, culture, and history of California’s heartland. The new museum board hosts quarterly art exhibitions showcasing local and regional artists. CACHE’s historical displays are committed to telling the stories of the people and events that have shaped our Tulare County area from its earliest days. We are proud to present a variety of educational programs and unique community events, and we invite everyone to experience the rich culture of Exeter.