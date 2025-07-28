Central Valley Native Futures College & Career Expo to Empower Native and Central Valley Youth

The Tule River Tribe of California and Porterville College are proud to announce the upcoming 1st Annual Central Valley Native Futures: College & Career Expo, a two-day event dedicated to uplifting Native and Central Valley youth through education, cultural exchange, and career development. The expo will be preceded by an Evening Networking Dinner for partners and sponsors.

Both the event and the preceding dinner will take place at the Eagle Mountain Casino, located at 1850 West St, Porterville, CA 93257.

The Evening Networking Dinner will be held on Friday, August 1, 2025, from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm. This evening program will include an Opening Blessing and Dinner Service led by Heather Teran, Tule River Tribal Council Member, followed by a Donor & Partner Recognition Ceremony honoring key sponsors, donors, educational partners, and tribal departments. Closing Reflections & Appreciation will be led by William Carrillo of CA Native Star.

The main College & Career Expo will be held on Saturday, August 2, 2025, from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm. This powerful gathering will bring together tribal leaders, colleges, employers, and community partners. Attendees can expect a day of exploration, enrollment, and career connections.

The August 2nd schedule includes:

9:00 am: Opening Blessing, Welcome, and Light Refreshments, led by Kellie Carrillo (California State University, Fresno), William Carrillo (Native Star), and Reagan Dozier (Porterville College). A moment of silence will be observed for Dr. Jerry Livesay.

Opening Blessing, Welcome, and Light Refreshments, led by Kellie Carrillo (California State University, Fresno), William Carrillo (Native Star), and Reagan Dozier (Porterville College). A moment of silence will be observed for Dr. Jerry Livesay. 9:30 am: Spotlight Speaker presentation titled “Education as Healing: Intergenerational Change,” led by Reagen Dozier (Porterville College) and Kellie Carillo (California State University, Fresno).

Spotlight Speaker presentation titled “Education as Healing: Intergenerational Change,” led by Reagen Dozier (Porterville College) and Kellie Carillo (California State University, Fresno). 10:30 am – 1:30 pm: A featured Native keynote speaker, Sara Barnett, Associate Director of Student Programming for Native Forward and Muscogee Nation Member, will speak. The College, Career, & Resource Fair will be open during this time, featuring over 30 tables from colleges, trade programs, tribal departments, and employers, covering areas such as financial aid, health careers, law enforcement, natural resources, and apprenticeship

A featured Native keynote speaker, Sara Barnett, Associate Director of Student Programming for Native Forward and Muscogee Nation Member, will speak. The College, Career, & Resource Fair will be open during this time, featuring over 30 tables from colleges, trade programs, tribal departments, and employers, covering areas such as financial aid, health careers, law enforcement, natural resources, and apprenticeship 1:30 pm: Lunch will be served, followed by a Keynote Panel: “Pathways to Success,” moderated by Chad Baga of the Tule River Education Department, with Native American Alumni from UC, CSU, CCC, and Trades.

Lunch will be served, followed by a Keynote Panel: “Pathways to Success,” moderated by Chad Baga of the Tule River Education Department, with Native American Alumni from UC, CSU, CCC, and Trades. 2:30 pm: Raffle & College Swag Giveaway, led by William Carillo (CA Native Star). Participants must visit at least

10 tables to be eligible to win a prize.

3:00 pm: Closing Circle & College Commitment Ceremony, led by Kellie Carrillo (California State University,

Fresno). Students will sign the “Next Steps” Pledge wall and receive a certificate of commitment.

The event is hosted by the Tule River Tribe of California, CA Native Star Foundation, Porterville College, and California State University, Fresno.

This two-day gathering aims to build pathways to higher education, meaningful careers, and generational prosperity for Native and Central Valley youth.