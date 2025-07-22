Donna’s Calendar of Events!!!

Theatre

“Mary Poppins” will be performed by the Tulare County Office of Education Theatre Company July 18-26 at L.J. Williams Theater, 1101 W Main, Visalia. www.tcoe.org/TheatreCo/tickets

“The ‘Bardy’ Bunch” tells the musical war of the Partridge and Brady families with iconic songs from both TV shows. Aug 8-24 at Porterville Barn Theater, 42 S. Plano. 559 310-7046 or www.portervillebarntheater.com

“Romero and Juliet,” Shakespeare’s classic tale of love and tragedy, runs Aug. 15-31 at the Ice House Theatre, 410 E. Race, Visalia. 559 734-3900 or www.visaliaicehouse.com

Art shows

Arts Visalia is displaying nature photography by Ian Oliver and behind-the-scenes photography of the Springville Rodeo by Linda Neuhaus in July. Open Wednesdays-Saturdays, 12-5:30 p.m. 214 E. Oak, 559 739-0905 or www.artsvisalia.org

Arts Consortium has paintings by Joy Collier, a local artist depicting post-impressionistic giant sequoias, California deserts and Central Valley scenes, through July. 340 E. Oak, Visalia. Open Tuesdays-Fridays 10-3. www.artsconsortium.org

Brandon-Mitchell Gallery hosts artwork by the facilitators at My Voice Media, the mental health branch of the Arts Consortium, during July and August First Friday Art Walks in Downtown Visalia, after service at 11:30 a.m. on Sundays and by appointment. 117 S. Locust, Visalia, 559 625-2441 or www.brandonmitchellgallery.org

The Oval Gallery is showing work created during the summer by COS Printworks, inspired by Gabriela Morac, a printmaking artist from Oaxaca, Mexico. 808 N. Court. Open Thursdays and Fridays from 5-8 p.m. and by appointment if requested through Instagram, www.instagram.com/theovalgallery

Tulare City Historical Museum presents an art show by Kim Ream, July 3-Aug. 2. Plus a military exhibit through Aug. 30. 444 W. Tulare Ave., Tulare. Open Thursdays-Saturdays 10-4. 559 686-2074 or www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org

The Center for Art, Culture and History in Exeter (CACHE) displays “Sights & Sounds,” paintings and music by Heidi Steinman and Aaron Gomes, from July 12-Sept. 28. Open Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 10-4 (closed 12-12:30) and Sat & Sun 12-4. 125 South B St. 559 592-5900 or www.cach-exeter.org

The Center for Art, Culture and History in Exeter (CACHE) will display “A Look Back,” a sculpture show by Exeter native Edward Dobson in metal, bronze and wood, in August. Open Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 10-4 (closed 12-12:30) and Sat & Sun 12-4. 125 South B St. 559 592-5900 or www.cach-exeter.org

Events by date

July 25 & 26

Wild West Dinner Show at Riata Ranch, 42390 N. Kaweah River Road, Three Rivers at 7:30 p.m. Riding by the Riata Ranch cowboy girls. Food for purchase. riataranchinternational.org

Saturday, July 26

N.T. (It’s a Neighborhood Thing) hosts Visalia Summer Festival from 10:30-5 at the Visalia Convention Center, 303 E. Acequia. Shop, sip and snack from over 100 local makers, creators, artists and small businesses. www.instagram.com/itsaneighborhoodthing

Thursday, July 31

After-hours birthday bash for Otis, ImagineU Children’s Museum’s imagination dragon, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Reptile Ron, crafts, activities, music and snacks. At ImagineU, 210 N. Tipton, Visalia. Tickets: imagineumuseum.org

Friday, Aug. 1

Downtown Visalia First Friday Art Walk from 5-8 p.m. Pick up a map at the Arts Consortium, 340 E. Oak, Arts Visalia, 214 E. Oak, or the Brandon-Mitchell Gallery, 117 S. Locust, and visit venues with art, music and snacks. artsconsortium.org

Reception for “Voices from the Fields,” a collection of work from the Tierra Mia 2024 festival celebrating the diversity of Central Valley farmworker communities, from 5-8 p.m. during the First Friday Art Walk at the Arts Consortium, 214 E. Oak, Visalia. artsconsortium.org

Saturday, Aug. 2

Artist reception for Exeter native Edward Dobson’s sculpture show, “A Look Back” and paintings and music by Heidi Steinman and Aaron Gomes will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Center for Art, Culture and History in Exeter (CACHE). 125 South B St. 559 592-5900 or cach-exeter.org

Saturday in Three Rivers features open studios, food and art shows from 11-5. Pick up a map and schedule at Kaweah Arts, 41841 Sierra Dr. (Highway 198) or the Three Rivers Historical Museum, 42268 Sierra Dr. 559 799-1473 or 1stSaturdaytr.com ZZ Tush w/Stevie’s Petty, a tribute to ZZ Top, Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty, perform at 7 p.m. at Adventist Health Amphitheater, 410 E Kern Ave, Tulare. spadeentertainment.com

Legendary comedian Paul Rodriguez is live with special guests Sergio Novoa and Andrea Abbate at 8 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. foxvisalia.org

Drag Queen Bingo from 6-10 p.m. at The Woodlands, 4211 W. Goshen, Visalia. Food trucks, music and drag queen performances. visitvisalia.org/calendar

Monday, Aug. 4

Fee free day to enter Sequoia & Kings Canyon Nationals in celebration of the Great American Outdoors Act. visitvisalia.com/calendar

Friday, Aug. 8

The Pointer Sisters bring their pop and R&B music to Tachi Palace Casino Resort, 17225 Jersey Ave, Lemoore, at 8 p.m. tachipalace.com

Saturday, Aug 9

Dwight Yoakamperforms his chart-topping hits at 7:30 p.m. at Eagle Mountain Casino, 1850 West Street, Porterville. eaglemtncasino.com

Friday, Aug. 15

Rhythm and blues concert by local singer Hope Garcia at 6 p.m. at the Center for Spiritual Living, 117 S. Locust, Visalia. Everything from Motown to Soul Town. 559 625-2441 or cslvisalia.org

Saturday, Aug. 16

Mania: A Beatles’ Concert Experience covers the Beatles in costume and music from three different periods. 7:30 a.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. foxvisalia.org

Monday, Aug. 18