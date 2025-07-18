Tacos San Marcos welcomes new location in Traver

The grand opening celebration for Tacos San Marcos’s first brick-and-mortar restaurant, located in Traver, CA, took place on Friday, July 11, and was attended by members of the business community, local dignitaries, and business supporters. The event marked a major milestone in the beloved taco vendor’s journey from food truck to local staple. The celebration included a ribbon-cutting ceremony, free refreshments, and a strong show of support for local entrepreneurship in Tulare County. Tacos San Marcos Traver is located within RJ’s Travel Center (36218 CA-99 Ste. C, Traver, CA) off State Route 99.

Small Business Expansion: From Catering to Six Food Trucks and Two Restaurant Locations

Starting as a catering business and then a taco truck operation, Tacos San Marcos has grown into a dynamic business with six active taco trucks serving throughout Visalia, Tulare, Hanford, Lemoore, and surrounding areas, with locations that change often to better reach their customers. Business owners Carina and Rudy Gomez began their journey when they had the opportunity to serve tacos at the large-scale Tulare Ag Expo event. From that first event, they discovered a true passion for sharing their food with the community. Thanks to strong community support and the dedication of their team of employees and family members, Tacos San Marcos has continued to grow year after year, even after facing the challenges of scaling during the pandemic. They now proudly employ an average of 25 team members across their trucks and restaurant locations. In addition to the new location in Traver, they recently launched a second restaurant at the am/pm gas station in Visalia off Plaza Drive and State Route 198. Together, these milestones stand as a testament to community-driven growth and the support businesses receive when they decide to open their doors in Tulare County. “Your journey inspires us all,” said Tulare County Supervisor Eddie Valero. “And your success will light a path for others in the community to dream big, work hard, and give back.”

Official Tulare County Taco Trail Stop

Tacos San Marcos is also an official stop on the Tulare County Taco Trail, a countywide promotional campaign encouraging residents and visitors to explore local businesses ranging from micro-enterprises, such as taco trucks, to full-scale restaurants. Trail-goers who check in using the Discover Tulare County mobile application at participating taco spots, including Tacos San Marcos, now through July 31, 2025, automatically gain a chance to win one of five Discover Tulare County backpacks, each packed with locally made goodies. More information about the campaign is available by visiting www.discovertularecounty.com.

Collaborative Celebration

With its roots in tradition and its eyes on the future, Tacos San Marcos represents more than just great food; it symbolizes the vibrant spirit of Tulare County, a spirit celebrated by many local partners. The event was emceed by Alida Verduzco Silva, Economic Development Manager for the County of Tulare, whose leadership and active role in bringing together partners showcased the power of community collaboration. Michael Washam, Associate Director of the Tulare County Resource Management Agency, oversees the Economic Development Office and was present to support the celebration alongside Verduzco Silva and her team, who work daily to advance the County’s vision for business growth, tourism, and creative industries. The event was a success that included close collaboration with the Tulare Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (TKHCC), including Interim Executive Director Alana Hoskins, and the Tulare Chamber of Commerce, led by CEO Donnette Silva Carter and represented by Director of Member Engagement Tiffany Brown. More information about TKHCC is available at www.mytkhcc.org, and details about the Tulare Chamber of Commerce can be found at www.tularechamber.org. More information about the County of Tulare’s economic development efforts is available by visiting www.growtularecounty.org or emailing [email protected].