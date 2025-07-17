Letter: Hosting an exchange student can be life-changing for families

We didn’t PLAN on starting a new family tradition! I was just scrolling Facebook when I saw it. A post about a Chinese exchange student who needed a committed host family by TONIGHT or he would lose his chance to exchange forever. I looked at my husband, who sighed and said, “Whatever you want to do….” That is how we, busy, homeschooling parents of eight kids, began hosting ACES exchange students. Seven students later, we are the American parents to kids from China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Mongolia, and Turkey, and I am a Regional Director, having supervised about 70 kids from all over the world! We’ve had the pleasure of helping Tulare, Kings, and Kern county families add a unique cultural experience to their lives.

As of today, we have students from 27 countries still awaiting those magic words, “You have been chosen!” They are dancers, animal lovers, outdoor enthusiasts, artisans, musicians, thespians, athletes, excellent students with STEM and debate talent, future doctors, lawyers, politicians, and so much more! They are also just like the kids next door. Responsible, fun-loving, “ready-for-anything” kinds of kids, who just want to see regular American life and share about their nation’s culture.

You may be thinking, “That sounds fun, but I don’t have time to host! I’m SO busy.” You are wrong, my friend. We need typical families and that means busy ones, but also quiet ones, retired people, folks with kids and those without, empty nesters, homeschoolers, singles, married, living together, same sex couples…anyone and everyone! As long as you aren’t on a needs-based government program and can pass a criminal background check, chances are you qualify to host! If you have a “checkered” past but have changed your path, you may still be able to host! Talk with us and we will see!

You need a bed for the student (which can be in a room shared with a host sibling of the same sex and similar age), and a commitment to make them part of your family. You can even host TWO students, as long as they are from different nations and speak different native languages. A built-in friend! What could be better than that?

They attend your nearby high school. They can walk to school, get a ride with you or a friend, or ride a bike or the school bus. You’ll feed them three meals a day during their exchange (of course some of those meals will be at school. All students in California receive free lunch and snacks at school). Students have spending money, so when a chance comes to go to the movies with friends, you aren’t on the hook for the tickets. You will encourage and guide them as they experience new things, set house rules, boundaries, and chores for them, and simply help them have a memorable exchange!

You are NOT expected to provide them with a tour of the state of California! They do whatever your family would be doing anyway. If you WANT to take them to Disneyland or off on an adventure in Wyoming, you can. Students may travel with their host family anywhere in the nation! If you are a homebody, that’s ok, too! They may do day trips with friends’ families, go on school trips, and our ACES monthly activities take them to some local sites not to be missed.

ACES provides orientations for students and host parents, those previously mentioned monthly activities, medical insurance, and support for the students, families, and schools. We also have program rules and expectations in place to make sure the students do well. If there is a rocky spot, we are right beside you, helping make things work, and if they don’t, we move the student to a different host family. You are never “stuck”. Your local coordinator is trained and as involved as you need them to be.

Hosting is life-changing for many families. From a past host parent, Tiffany S. from Tulare, who hosted from Russia: “The impact hosting has had on us has been life changing. We thought we were going into this just for a fun experience. But, what we got out of it was the son we were meant to have. Our lives will never be the same again, and we couldn’t be happier.”

From another host family: “This was a beyond amazing experience for our family. We learned so much about Spanish culture from her and we were able to teach her so much of our culture. Truly the best experience ever”. You, too, can experience this!

Some of the currently waiting students:

Zhamila, a 15 year old girl from Kyrgyzstan who loves reading, nature and outdoor activites.

Kagan, a 16 year old boy from Turkey who plays drums and guitar, and is a member of his school’s orchastra. He’s very interested in model government, law, and wants to be involved in the judicial system, or perhaps politics.

Ariana, a 16 year old girl from Kazakhstan who enjoys science, museums, taking walks, and playing around on her ukulele or guitar.

Octavian, a 16 year old boy from Moldova who enjoys learning new languages (he speaks Romanian, Russian, and basic German in addition to English), and wants to be involved in his host family’s activities as much as possible.

Sofia, a 16 year old girl from Slovakia whose passion is dance and choreography (and isn’t slowed down by needing a prosthetic arm). She is also learning to crochet!

These are only five of the dozens and dozens of interesting students we still have available for host families to choose from! Host families can choose to host as a Welcome Family (just 8 weeks), for a semster (first or second), or for the academic year. Students arrive in August (or January for a second semester student) and depart starting in mid-May to the end of the school year.

If you would like more information on hosting, or to get the process started, text or call Frankie Miller at (559)358-0407.