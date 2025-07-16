The Visalia Players at The Ice House Theater is excited to bring you “MISCAST CABARET” happening for One Weekend Only!! July 18!!

Enjoy some of the most memorable Broadway songs sung by fantastic performers you’d never expect to see in the role! Welcome to MISCAST CABARET!!

The Visalia Players would like to formally invite you to “Miscast: A Broadway Cabaret” happening July 18th (7:30PM), July 19th (2:30PM & 7:30PM), and July 20th (2:30PM).

You will not be able to stop asking yourself “What Is This Feeling?” when you see our amazingly talented cast perform Broadway show tunes in a nontraditional way.

Tradition? Not during our show. Be ready to see Gloriann Arnett and Jennifer Hamilton perform “Agony” as Princes from Into the Woods, JJ Pestano transform into Joanne and sing “Ladies Who Lunch” from .Company, Christopher Machado charm you as Mrs Potts during “Beauty and the Beast” from Beauty and the Beast, and so much more!

You do not want to miss this one of a kind show – you never know what past childhood friends might pop by for a quick report!”

Venue: The Ice House Theater

Address: 410 E. Race Street, Visalia, CA 93291

Performance Dates and Times:

“MISCAST CABARET” performs for 1 weekend only, opening on Friday, July 18, 2025.

Friday and Saturday evening performances July 18, 19, 20 at 7:30pm

Sunday matinees July 20 at 2pm

To purchase tickets, go to www.visaliaicehouce.com