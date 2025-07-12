Sigala to Ask The Council to Consider Agendizing Items Addressing Unmasked Federal Agents, Impacts of National Healthcare Changes & Planning for a Future Softball Complex on the West Side

Tulare City Council Member Sigala will be asking his council colleagues at the July 15th council meeting to consider agendizing a number of items he is bringing forward. The Tulare City Council has a process outlined in its procedures to allow for Council Members to bring forward items to be agendized for future meetings, if the request is approved by a majority of the council.

“I appreciate that we have a process in place allowing any of us to be able to bring items forward that are important to our constituents and community. My goal is to have a respectful and robust discussion on their merits and importance and see what we could do on the items”, stated Sigala.

The items the Council will be asked to consider agendizing for a future meeting are:

Drafting and developing a policy that would instruct Tulare Police Officers to require unmasked federal agents conducting immigration enforcement activities within the City to identify themselves when requested by officers, request to speak with a supervisor on site, and to record the conversation on body camera.

“I am asking that we look out for the safety of the community with this request. Recent immigration activities throughout the country by masked and unidentifiable individuals have created a lot of fear and concern. Unfortunately, there have been several documented “fake” immigration agents who have threatened the safety of the community. This proposed policy will allow for more transparency and accountability when enforcement activities are conducted in our city and allow our local police to continue to protect our community from unlawful activities”, continued Sigala.

Inviting healthcare providers in the city to provide the council and the community with a presentation on the possible impacts of the recent federal budget signed into law on healthcare access for residents of Tulare and for the operations of healthcare providers.

“I am requesting that we reach out to local healthcare providers to share with us the potential impacts the recently signed federal budget will have on our community. More than half of Tulare residents are on some sort of Medi-Cal program, so the impact is real. It is important to know if any of our providers will have to close their doors or cut back on their services”, continued Sigala.

Direct staff to begin the process of researching and planning for the cost, logistics, and next steps to be taken in building a new multi-diamond softball complex on the westside and studying the economic impact the project could have on the west side.

“I am requesting that we begin to explore items identified in the city’s recent Parks Master Plan, which we invested money and time to complete. There has been discussion on the development of a regional sports park that meets the recreational needs of our growing city. I believe it is very important we start the process of looking into what can be built and where. The west side of the city would be a great place for a new multi-diamond softball complex that can provide recreational opportunities to that part of town, as well as bring economic development. Now is the time to start the planning process that will take many years to get through”, continued Sigala.

Members of the public are invited to come speak during the public comment period of the meeting to share their thoughts on the agenda items requested. The meeting agenda can be found here: https://www.tulare.ca.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/23417

If you cannot attend the meeting, you can view the meeting on the city’s Youtube channel by following this link: https://www.youtube.com/@cityoftulare3805

“I invite members of the public to weigh in on these requests or any other business before the city council. I believe my requests are reasonable items and hope my council colleagues can agree to agendize them for a future meeting”, concluded Sigala.