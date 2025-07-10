2024/2025 Assessment Roll tops $52.95 billion

Tulare County’s total taxable property value climbed to $52.95 billion for the 2025/26 fiscal year, reflecting a 6% increase over the prior year, Assessor/Clerk-Recorder Tara K. Freitas, CPA, announced today. The annual assessment roll represents the total net taxable value of all locally assessed real, business and personal property as of January 1, 2025.

“Home prices have gone up quite a bit in recent years, but thanks to Proposition 13, most property owners are protected from big jumps in their assessed values. Even with rising property values, most owners will see only a 2% increase in their assessments this year, which helps keep property taxes more predictable and manageable,” Freitas said.

The certified assessment roll is submitted each year to the Tulare County Auditor-Controller’s Office and becomes the basis for annual property tax bills issued by the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office. Property tax revenue funds vital services throughout the county, including law enforcement, fire protection, public health, education and infrastructure.

“I’m incredibly proud of our dedicated staff for completing this work on time and with such a high level of professionalism. Their commitment ensures that Tulare County property owners receive quality service and dependable information year after year,” Freitas said. “We want property owners to know we’re here to help, and that our work directly supports the essential public services communities rely on.”

For questions about property assessments or how values are determined, contact the Assessor’s Office Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., at (559) 636-5100 or by email at [email protected]. Additional resources and detailed roll information are available at tularecounty.ca.gov/assessor.

The mission of the Office of the County of Tulare Assessor/Clerk-Recorder is to prepare a fair and accurate property tax roll in accordance with the laws of the state of California in a timely manner, as well as safeguard important public documents. Essential to that mission is a commitment to providing excellent service, practicing fiscal responsibility, and operating efficiently with the best interests and wellbeing of the public in mind. Learn more at https://tularecounty.ca.gov/assessor/.