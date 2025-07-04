Visalia Unified Responds to Potential Early Federal Funding Reductions

Visalia Unified School District (VUSD) was notified about the potential early implementation of federal funding cuts originally proposed in the 2026 Federal Budget. These reductions may affect the 2024-2025 District budget, which recently closed.

Through responsible fiscal planning over several years, Visalia Unified remains well-positioned to navigate the unexpected changes. The district currently maintains reserves of nearly 10%, well over the state mandated requirement (3%) and is prepared to absorb any shortfall. District provided programs and services for the 2025-2026 school year are anticipated to remain in place.

VUSD’s allocation for the impacted Federal programs is approximately $4 million, of which $2 million remain outstanding. While these reductions account for less than 1% of our general fund, they support critical programs for VUSD students, particularly those with the greatest needs.

“We understand the concern that these cuts may have on families and staff who would be directly impacted,” said Superintendent Kirk Shrum. “I’m proud of our careful budgeting that is allowing us to maintain district provided programs in place for the upcoming school year.”

In anticipation of the 2025-2026 reductions, the District has already begun to proactively plan through the Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) process. This fall, VUSD will engage with educational partners, staff, and families to prioritize student needs and align programs to support their long-term success. Visalia Unified remains committed to making decisions with transparency and intentionality, always guided by the District’s mission and strategic plan.