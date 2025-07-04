Tulare Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce announces 2025 Chile Verde Golf Classic

The Tulare Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (TKHCC) is thrilled to announce its annual Chile Verde Golf Classic, returning on Friday, September 5, 2025, at the scenic Visalia Oaks Golf Course. This community fundraiser promises a festive atmosphere complete with fun, food, and philanthropy, all in support of TKHCC’s mission to promote and empower local businesses.

Tee times begin promptly at 8:30 AM, with golfers enjoying a full day on the greens. Highlights include:

Festive Goody Bags – Each participant receives a premium swag bag filled with exciting items from our sponsors.

– Each participant receives a premium swag bag filled with exciting items from our sponsors. Delicious Chile Verde Lunch – Courtesy of Gil Aguilar, ensures players are fueled with authentic flavors.

– Courtesy of Gil Aguilar, ensures players are fueled with authentic flavors. Entertainment & Prizes – Try your luck at raffle drawings with exciting prizes curated by TKHCC, plus special on-course contests and surprises.

“This event not only brings our community together but helps raise critical funds to support the TKHCC’s ongoing efforts promoting and advocating for local businesses,” stated Alana Hoskins, Interim Executive Director of TKHCC.

Sponsorship Opportunities

Local businesses and individuals are invited to support TKHCC and gain valuable exposure by participating as sponsors:

Presenting Sponsor – Title-level promotion and branding visibility across all event collateral.

– Title-level promotion and branding visibility across all event collateral. Tee Box Sponsors – Dedicated signage and mentions at each hole.

– Dedicated signage and mentions at each hole. Swag Bag Sponsors – Feature your brand on one of the premium items in our goody bags.

– Feature your brand on one of the premium items in our goody bags. Raffle Prize Sponsors – Provide products or experiences for raffle prizes – always a crowd-pleaser!

All sponsors receive recognition in event promotions, on-site signage, and a dedicated shout-out across TKHCC’s social media platforms. Sponsorship proceeds directly fund programs that support workforce development, business training, and advocacy for locally-owned enterprises.

About the Tulare Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

TKHCC is committed to supporting and promoting the interests of Hispanic-owned and allied businesses in Tulare and Kings counties. Through events, advocacy, and professional development opportunities, TKHCC strengthens local economic growth and fosters a thriving business climate.

Registration & Sponsor Information

Individual Golfer Registration : $160

: $160 Team of Four : $600

: $600 To register, visit mytkhcc.org/chili-verde-golf-classic/ or contact the TKHCC office at (559) 734-6020 or [email protected] .

For sponsorship opportunities, please fill out this form, or contact the TKHCC office at (559) 734-6020 or [email protected].