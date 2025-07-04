Setton Pistachio opens new facility to meet growing demand

Setton Pistachio of Terra Bella, Inc., the nation’s second-largest pistachio grower and processor, is excited to announce the opening of its new pistachio processing facility in Zamora, CA. The expansion increases the company’s processing capabilities to meet the soaring demand for pistachios, while upholding its commitment to sustainable farming. For more information, visit settonfarms.com.

The Zamora facility will be operational for the 2025 harvest, which is expected to be a record-breaking crop. There are approximately 14,000 bearing acres of pistachios in Northern California, with significant growth expected in counties like Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Placer, Sacramento, Yolo, and others. Grower partners in Northern California will see reduced travel times and lower transportation costs.

“This expansion reflects the phenomenal momentum we are seeing in the pistachio industry, as trends arise and the benefits of plant-based snacking become more apparent,” said Setton Farms COO Mia Cohen. “As we increase capacity to meet this need, our sustainability efforts continue to be at the forefront, ensuring we support both our growers and our environment.”

The company also recently acquired Deer Creek Pistachio, a pistachio processing facility in Terra Bella, CA. This investment further increases Setton’s hulling, drying, processing capacity, and service capabilities at its main processing plant. Setton’s Brooklyn facility in Terra Bella also expanded its processing capacity. Altogether, these improvements add over 100 million pounds of additional volume, and further expansion is expected in the future. By leveraging current management and maintenance capabilities, Setton offers wide-ranging premium services to existing growers and welcomes those looking for a reliable processing partner.