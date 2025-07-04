Partnership between farmers, state helps protect groundwater supplies

Thanks to a collaborative and forward-thinking partnership with groundwater sustainability agencies and California farmers, the Department of Water Resources’ (DWR) LandFlex Program has protected thousands of community wells, furthered California’s groundwater recharge efforts, and protected critical water infrastructure from subsidence, all while keeping farms operational and sustainable.

LandFlex first launched in 2022 when California was in its third year of a severe drought and hundreds of drinking water wells were going dry in the Central Valley, impacting frontline communities. To address these impacts, DWR awarded $23.3 million in grant funding to six groundwater sustainability agencies (GSAs) in the Central Valley. These GSAs distributed funds to small and mid-sized farms to help transition to more sustainable practices while eliminating groundwater overdraft and protecting drinking water supplies. In total, 52 farms participated in the program and enrolled 4,474 acres of farmland.

As a result, the program helped save over 100,000 acre-feet (AF) of groundwater, protected 16,500 drinking water wells, and reduced the over-pumping of groundwater on Central Valley farms.

During the program’s pilot year, California experienced extreme weather swings from prolonged drought to sudden flooding in early 2023. LandFlex was able to redirect excess floodwaters from inundated rivers onto fallowed farmland to help recharge groundwater aquifers, demonstrating how working lands can play a critical role in protecting water supplies and communities during both drought and flood scenarios. By also strategically identifying farmlands near the California Aqueduct, LandFlex was able to eliminate groundwater overdraft on those lands, supporting statewide efforts to prevent land subsidence and safeguard California’s vital water delivery infrastructure.

“The strength of the LandFlex program lies not only in its ability to conserve water, but also in its flexibility as a climate-resilient solution for both groundwater sustainability agencies and farmers,” said DWR Director Karla Nemeth. “The future of California is one where communities that are dependent on groundwater wells have reliable and safe drinking water, farms can stay in production with sustainable practices, and critical water infrastructure is protected from subsidence.”

These successes are chronicled in a recently released report and a short video series showcasing LandFlex’s success in action.

The six GSAs awarded grant funding included Madera County, Greater Kaweah, Eastern Tule, Lower Tule River Irrigation District, Pixley Irrigation District, and Westlands Water District. The elimination of groundwater overdraft on LandFlex enrolled lands marks a pivotal achievement in the program, bringing these lands into full compliance with the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA) 15 years ahead of the 2040 deadline for critically overdrafted basins.

Part of LandFlex’s success is thanks to the invaluable contributions provided by the California Department of Food and Agriculture, Self-Help Enterprises, Community Alliance with Family Farmers, Western United Dairies, and Almond Alliance who partnered with DWR to raise awareness about the program, identify communities in need, and demonstrate how the program could help farmers keep their lands in production while also complying with SGMA. These partnerships have been instrumental in shaping LandFlexinto a program that effectively supports vulnerable communities and farmers while addressing critical water resource challenges driven by California’s increasingly extreme weather.

LandFlex is smart because it puts farmers into immediate sustainability when it comes to the requirements of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act, which need to be implemented by the year 2040,” said Anja Raudabaugh, CEO of Western United Dairies. “We had a lot of farmers at the table with this process, and it really helped us come up with the formula that gave them incentives to move into sustainability almost overnight.

“LandFlex represents a new chapter in sustainable farming. It’s about protecting the future of our water and our farms by adopting innovative practices today,” said Blake Vann, Chairman of Almond Alliance. “The success of this program proves that when we work together, we can achieve lasting solutions for California’s agriculture and communities.”

For more information, visit water.ca.gov/landflex.