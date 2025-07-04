COS Jumpstart Program prepares Kings, Tulare County high school students for success

Over 100 high school students across Tulare and Kings counties are currently participating in the Jumpstart Program at College of the Sequoias, selected from a pool of over 650 applicants. Now in its third year, this four-week summer experience designed to introduce them to high-demand careers through a blend of classroom instruction, hands-on training, and real-world exposure.

The program offers focused career exploration in Mechanized Agriculture: Equipment Technician, Ag & Industrial Technology, Healthcare, and Police & Administration of Justice. Courses are taught by COS faculty on the Hanford, Tulare, and Visalia campuses. Each week, students go on industry tours to meet local employers, see workplaces in action, and better understand career pathways. In addition to technical skills, students are building essential soft skills like communication, collaboration, and problem-solving, which is key to success in any workplace.

To help remove barriers to participation, transportation assistance is provided to students who need it. Upon successful completion, students will earn a $1,000 award and gain industry-recognized certifications, including: CPR (Healthcare and Police & Administration of Justice), OSHA 10 (Ag & Industrial Technology and Mechanized Agriculture), Stop the Bleed (Healthcare), and Snap-on Tool ID Certifications (Mechanized Agriculture).

The programs will conclude with a student showcase on Thursday, July 3, where participants will demonstrate what they’ve learned and share their experiences. Local employers, industry partners, and community members are invited to attend and connect with these motivated future professionals.

The Jumpstart Program is made possible thanks to the generous support of the J.G. Boswell Foundation, Workforce Investment Board (WIB), Central Valley Meat Company (CVML), and VF Outdoors.

Employers, local and state representatives, and community partners with an interest in workforce development are welcome to attend the July 3rd showcase. To learn more or explore ways to support future programs, contact Darcy Phillips at 559-688-3045 or [email protected]. Additional program information is available at cos.edu/jumpstart.