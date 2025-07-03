Don’t miss a thing going on in the Valley with Donna’s Calendar of Events!

Theatre

“Miscast Cabaret” features singers strangely miscast July 18-20 at the Ice House Theatre, 410 E. Race, Visalia. 559 734-3900 or www.visaliaicehouse.com

Art shows

Arts Visalia is displaying nature photography by Ian Oliver and behind-the-scenes photography of the Springville Rodeo by Linda Neuhaus in July. Open Wednesdays-Saturdays, 12-5:30 p.m. 214 E. Oak, 559 739-0905 or www.artsvisalia.org

Arts Consortium has paintings by Joy Collier, a local artist depicting post-impressionistic giant sequoias, California deserts and Central Valley scenes, through July. 340 E. Oak, Visalia. Open Tuesdays-Fridays 10-3. www.artsconsortium.org

Brandon-Mitchell Gallery hosts artwork by the facilitators at My Voice Media, the mental health branch of the Arts Consortium, during July and August First Friday Art Walks in Downtown Visalia, after service at 11:30 a.m. on Sundays and by appointment. 117 S. Locust, Visalia, 559 625-2441 or www.brandonmitchellgallery.org

The Oval Gallery is showing work created during the summer by COS Printworks, inspired by Gabriela Morac, a printmaking artist from Oaxaca, Mexic. ,808 N. Court. Open Thursdays and Fridays from 5-8p.m. and by appointment if requested through Instagram, www.instagram.com/theovalgallery

Tulare City Historical Museum presents an art show by Kim Ream, July 3-Aug. 2. 444 W. Tulare Ave., Tulare. Open Thursdays-Saturdays 10-4. 559 686-2074 or www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org

The Center for Art, Culture and History in Exeter (CACHE) displays “Joy of Life” by Melinda Scott, April 5-June 29. Open Mon, Thurs, Fri 10-4 (closed 12-12:30) and Sat & Sun 12-4. 125 South B St. 559 592-5900 or www.cach-exeter.org

Events by date

Thursday, July 3

Annual City of Visalia Independence Spectacular from 6-10:30 p.m. at River way Sports Park, 3611 N. Dinuba Blvd. Two drone shows, live music, food and vendors. visitvisalia.com/calendar Racing and fireworks at the Plaza Park Raceway, 700 S. Plaza Dr. Racing at 5:30, fireworks at 9 p.m. 559 890-8814 or visitvisalia.com/calendar

Exeter Independence Celebration at 6:30 p.m. at Dobson Field, 1105 Rocky Hill. Music by Dirty Poppas. Facebook: Exeter Independence Celebration

Friday, July 4

Annual Great American Race at 7 a.m. at Visalia Riverway Sports Park, 3611 N. Dinuba Blvd. 10K and 5K run and walk along the St. John’s River Trail. Costume contest. runsignup.com/race/ca/visalia/TheGreatAmericanRace or 559 713-4365. First Friday Art Walk features the Arts Consortium and facilitating artists of their My Voice Media mental health program at the Brandon-Mitchell Gallery, 117 S. Locust, Visalia. 5-8 p.m. 559 625-2441 or brandonmitchellgallery.org

Saturday, July 5

1st Saturday in Three Rivers features open studios, food and art shows from 11-5. Pick up a map and schedule at Kaweah Arts, 41841 Sierra Dr. (Highway 198) or the Three Rivers Historical Museum, 42268 Sierra Dr. 559 799-1473 or 1stSaturdaytr.com

Thursday, July 10

Reptile Ron’s Insect and Arachnid Program from 10-3 at Rocky Hill Elementary School cafeteria, 313 Sequoia Dr, Exeter. Free. Part of the Exeter branch library’s summer reading challenge. 559 592-5361 or tularecountylibrary.org

Friday, July 11

Arts Visalia will be giving out free snow cones and stickers created by their youth art classes from 5-7 p.m. 214 E. Oak. 559 739-0905 or artsvisalia.org

Tulare Movies in the Park will show “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” (2024) at 8:15 P.M. at Del Lago Park, 1659 Firestone Dr. Bring chairs, blankets and snacks. Facebook: Movies in the Park-Sonic 3

Saturday, July 12

James (Sinatra) Hitchcock and the Hoe Lenigan Big Band perform smooth swing music of the golden era at 7 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 559 625-2469 or foxvisalia.org

Thursday, July 17

The Wacky World of Science from 10:30-11:15, followed by craft making at Rocky Hill Elementary School cafeteria, 313 Sequoia Dr, Exeter. Free. Part of the Exeter branch library’s summer reading challenge. 559 592-5361 or tularecountylibrary.org

Friday, July 18

Alternative rockers Toad the Wet Sprocket perform at 7:30 at Adventist Health Amphitheater, 411 E. Kern, Tulare. visitvisalia.com/calendar

Saturday, July 19