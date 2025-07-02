With Senate Vote, Central California Food Bank Urges the House to Protect SNAP and Medicaid, Preserving Food Security and Healthcare for Central Valley Families

Yesterday, the U.S. Senate, by a vote of 51-50 (with Vice President Vance breaking the tie), passed its version of the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act.” Like the House version of the budget reconciliation bill, it contains deep reductions to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medicaid.

Preliminary estimates show the Senate version cuts nearly $200 billion from SNAP—realized through cost-shifting to states, increased work requirements, and limiting the ability to update benefit levels—and more than $900 billion from Medicaid.

Central California Food Bank reaffirms our opposition to severe changes or cuts to SNAP and Medicaid, and urges our Representatives to protect families, seniors, and children across the Central Valley, ensuring they have access to nutritious food and healthcare. Together, SNAP and Medicaid form a three-legged stool that supports basic needs, including food and health.

They improve health outcomes, reduce emergency room visits, and provide economic benefits. In 2024, more than 5.4 million Californians, including 1.5 million children and 1.1 million seniors, relied on SNAP benefits to prepare over 648 million meals. The program also generates up to $1.80 in economic activity for every dollar spent, benefiting local retailers, businesses, and the agricultural sector.

‘‘Cuts to these programs will hit people who get support from more than one program especially hard, forcing them to navigate even greater obstacles to access food, health care, and stability-all essential for a healthy, thriving life.’’ Natalie Caples, co-CEO of Central California Food Bank, comments. ‘‘Time and time again, SNAP has proved to be the nation’s most effective program for addressing hunger. It’s temporary, targeted, and supports people through short-term challenges. The program is a good investment that strengthens local economies, particularly in rural areas, by supporting agriculture, family-owned grocery stores, farmers’ markets, and food retailers.’’ –

We know that our Central Valley communities are resilient and resourceful, but they also face real challenges, higher food insecurity, and fewer resources, particularly access to food and healthcare.

We are grateful to our elected officials who have long supported policies that invest in people and communities. As this critical moment unfolds, we respectfully ask our Representatives to continue championing food security and healthcare by preserving the vital role of SNAP and Medicaid in the well-being of our region.

About Central California Food Bank Central California Food Bank (CCFB) is the region’s largest nonprofit organization focused solely on ending hunger. CCFB has experienced tremendous growth since its beginning in 1992 and now serves at the center of a vast network of more than 260 member partners, including schools, churches, community kitchens and more to provide nutritious food to our neighbors in need throughout Fresno, Madera, Tulare, Kings, and Kern Counties. Through our comprehensive hunger-relief programs and services, we distribute nearly 60 million pounds of food to families in need each year, serving over 320,000 people each month, including more than 100,000 children across our service area. This is indicative of the 1 in 4 adults and 1 in 3 children that face food insecurity in Central California. For more information about what Central California Food Bank is doing to fight hunger, visit www.ccfoodbank.org.