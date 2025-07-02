CELEBRATE WITH VISALIA AT TOMORROW’S INDEPENDENCE SPECTACULAR

The City of Visalia invites the community to join us tomorrow, Thursday, July 3, at Riverway Sports Park from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. for the 2nd Annual Independence Spectacular.

This free, family-friendly event will feature live music, food, vendors, and a dazzling drone show, funded by the Valley Air District and operated by Electric Sky. The drone shows are scheduled to illuminate the night sky for two shows, one at 9 p.m. and one at 10 p.m.

Country artist Mackenzie Carpenter will take the stage with a live concert as the evening’s event headliner, following a performance by the Fast Times Band. Between sets, enjoy music from DJ Danny P, who will keep the energy high throughout the night.

Kids will love the dedicated kids zone with crafts, games, and bounce houses, while adults can relax in the beer garden. Over 30 food vendors will be on hand and attendees can browse local community booths while enjoying all the sights and sounds of celebration.

Attendees can start the fun early by using the FREE Visalia Transit Park & Ride service which leaves from the County of Tulare TulareWorks building parking lot at 1845 N. Dinuba Blvd. The Park & Ride service will run from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. On-site parking at Riverway Sports Park will also be available.

Event Timeline:

6 p.m. Mayor Brett Taylor Welcome Speech

6 p.m. to 7:20 p.m. – Fast Times Band

7:25 to 7:45 p.m. – DJ Danny P Mixing

7:45 to 8:45 p.m. – Mackenzie Carpenter

9 p.m. – Independence Spectacular Drone Light Show #1

9:15 to 10 p.m. – DJ Danny P Mixing

10 p.m. – Independence Spectacular Drone Light Show #2

What to Bring:

Blankets

Lawn Chairs

Hand-Held Umbrellas

Canopies (Allowed outside the event perimeter only)

Not Allowed:

Outside food or drinks in the event area

Weapons (including with a concealed carry permit)

Nicotine, cannabis, narcotics, or illegal substances

Pets (only service animals permitted)

Bikes, skateboards, hoverboards, or skates

Visalia’s 2nd Annual Independence Day Spectacular is made possible by our sponsors Momentum Broadcasting, Bueno Beverage Company, United Rentals, Visalia Community Enhancement Foundation, AC Electric, Visalia Unified School District, American Ambulance, Fun Flicks, Raising Cane’s, Quad Knoph, and Amigos.

A special thank you to the Valley Air District for sponsoring the Drone Light Shows portion of the event.

For questions or more information, contact the City of Visalia Recreation Department at (559) 713-4365.