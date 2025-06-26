West Nile Virus Activity Remains High in Tulare County

The Delta Mosquito and Vector Control District is experiencing a particularly active season for West Nile virus (WNV), with continued detections in mosquito samples across its service area. These conditions present a serious public health concern, even as mosquito populations remain within expected seasonal ranges. Increased mosquito control operations — including adulticide treatments, larval inspections, and mosquito fish distribution — are underway. However, virus activity has not declined, highlighting the need for widespread community participation in prevention efforts. “West Nile virus is active, and while we can’t eliminate it entirely, we can reduce the chance of human infection by reducing mosquito production and taking preventative actions,” said Conlin Reis, General Manager of Delta Mosquito and Vector Control District. “Every resident and property owner can contribute to keeping the community safe.” The Tulare County Public Health Department recently reported the county’s first human case of West Nile virus this season, which resulted in a fatal outcome. This reinforces the importance of ongoing efforts to reduce mosquito-borne disease risk. District technicians are in the field, treating and eliminating mosquito sources throughout the region but community support is essential to their success. One of the most common urban mosquito production sites is unmaintained swimming pools. To reduce mosquito production, these pools should be made immediately operational with filtration and treatments, completely drained of all water, or treated and stocked with mosquitofish by the District (at no cost). In rural and agricultural areas, standing irrigation water is another key concern. Landowners, particularly those in close proximity to urban areas, are urged to not let water stand on fields for more than four days, to prevent immature mosquitoes from fully developing. “Eliminating standing water — whether in a backyard or a farm field — is one of the most effective tools we have,” said Reis. “We’re asking everyone to check their properties regularly and take action. If you have any concerns about potential mosquito production on a property, do not hesitate to contact us.” To further reduce the risk of WNV transmission, residents should take the following steps: – Apply EPA-approved insect repellents when spending time outdoors. – Ensure windows and doors are tightly screened to prevent mosquitoes from entering. – Avoid outdoor activity at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active. To request mosquito control service, report potential mosquito sources, or for any other inquiries, please contact Delta Mosquito and Vector Control District at (559) 732-8606 or visit www.deltamvcd.gov .