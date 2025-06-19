Reader: Reps must act to protect our health and future, not polluters

Dear editor at Valley Voice,

My US House Rep just voted for the most anti-environmental bill in U.S. history. I’m deeply disappointed by their vote.

Passing this bill will mean higher gas and electricity prices for struggling families and businesses. It will also tank the U.S. manufacturing resurgence, giving China a lead in the race for who wins the clean energy economy. And, it will lead to increased pollution for our kids and communities.

I’m deeply worried about our economy and rising costs. We can’t afford to halt our clean energy progress or give handouts to Big Oil companies to pay for tax cuts for billionaires.

It’s time for Congress to deliver on their commitments to ensure an affordable, clean energy future, not do the bidding of corporate polluters. I urge my Rep to protect investments that grow jobs and lower prices, not sell off our public lands and waters damaging our communities.

Our reps need to fight for us!

Sincerely,

Luis Rebelo