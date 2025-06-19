Randy Dodd appointed to Board of Directors for Association of California Healthcare Districts

Randy Dodd, Chief Executive Officer of the Tulare Local Healthcare District, has been appointed to the Board of Directors for the Association of California Healthcare Districts (ACHD).

ACHD serves as a key advocate for Healthcare Districts across the state, working closely with local and state agencies to highlight the essential role these districts play in addressing the unique health care needs of millions of Californians. The organization is committed to supporting its members through education, policy advocacy, and collaboration.

With a vision “to be the leading advocate for the shared interests of California Healthcare Districts,” ACHD champions the work of its members while ensuring accountability to the communities they serve. California’s Healthcare Districts are vital to the state’s healthcare infrastructure.

Each year, these districts collectively provide:

1 million emergency room visits

4 million inpatient hospital visits

They also play a critical role in serving:

Communities facing physician shortages

Uninsured individuals

Low-income families, children, and seniors through Medi-Cal

Other underserved populations

Dodd brings extensive experience to the ACHD Board. He spent 25 years with Adventist Health, most recently as President of the Tulare hospital, where he led the successful effort to reopen the facility in 2018. He now serves as CEO of the Tulare Local Healthcare District, which owns the hospital’s land and buildings and works in close partnership with Adventist Health to provide high-quality care to Tulare and surrounding communities. Under his leadership, the District maintains a strong focus on completing the hospital’s Tower project.

Dodd’s appointment enhances Tulare’s presence at the state level, offering a stronger voice on legislative and policy matters that directly impact the District’s ongoing effort to provide healthcare access to the community it serves in fulfillment of its mission.