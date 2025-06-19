KJUG announces first shows of free concert series

KJUG COUNTRY is thrilled to announce the first three shows of the KJUG COUNTRY FREE CONCERT SERIES, proudly presented by Bud Light. Now in its 20th year, the beloved summer tradition continues to bring country music artists to parks throughout Tulare and Kings Counties—free of charge for the public.

Show #1 kicks off in Centennial Park, Porterville on FRIDAY, June 27 at 6:30 PM, featuring rising country star Greylan James.

Show #2 lands in Veterans Memorial Building Park, Exeter on THURSDAY, July 24 at 6:30 PM, starring powerhouse country newcomer CeCe.

Show #3 takes the stage at City Park in Woodlake on FRIDAY, August 15 at 6:30 PM, with fan-favorite hitmaker Dylan Schneider.

KJUG COUNTRY has proudly presented nearly 200 free shows to the South Valley Country Music Community, bringing live country music to the people in their own neighborhoods.

The 2025 series will feature five total concerts, with two additional dates to be announced soon—one in Visalia and one in Hanford.

ABOUT KJUG COUNTRY

106.7 KJUG COUNTRY is the South Valley’s home for the best country music. It is the longest running Country FM station in California, having signed on 49 years ago. With a commitment to bringing the best live entertainment to local fans, KJUG is proud to keep the Free Concert Series tradition alive and growing every summer. The KJUG Free Concert Series is now in its 20th year, having presented nearly 200 live shows FREE to the public in the Tulare Kings Counties area.