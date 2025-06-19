A Taste of Opera to grace Reedley Opera House on June 28

On Saturday, June 28th, at 6:15pm, the doors of the historic Reedley Opera House will open to the Visalia Opera Company’s A Taste of Opera — a heartfelt celebration of classical music, community, and the transformative power of the arts to include and uplift every soul.

The evening is presented by Green Rose Productions, a nonprofit dedicated to helping individuals with disabilities find their voice in the arts. Hosted by the Visalia Opera Company, the event blends beauty, humor, and heart — because GRP believes music should not only be heard, but deeply felt.

At the heart of the night are two of GRP’s shining stars: Cory Janca and Josiah Banks. These beloved performers—both living examples of resilience, joy, and creative spirit—will guide the evening with warmth and whimsy, adding their own magical spin to the night.

The program features stirring performances by seasoned professionals who have graced stages across California and beyond.

Singers: Linda Baird, Aaron Burdrick, Peter Girardot, GRP Board member Erika Nicole Alatorre and CEO of Green Rose, Rosalinda Alexander. Instrumentalists: GRP board member, pianist Hannah Board, violinist Tara Khazaeizadeh and cellist Zachary Tomooka.

Each singer and instrumentalist brings not only technical brilliance, but a deep love for the music—and for the mission of inclusion.

Because everything is better with food, guests will enjoy a lovingly prepared small meal to accompany the performance. Wine and other beverages will also be available for purchase, with proceeds going directly toward something bigger than any one performance: A fund to help Green Rose Productions secure the insurance needed to launch integrated arts classes, where professional artists and individuals with disabilities collaborate side-by-side to create stories, plays, music, and film. The ultimate dream? A Mr. Rogers-style YouTube show—a safe, joyful, and inclusive space that teaches kindness, creativity, and self-expression to audiences of all ages.

“This night is a love letter,” says GRP founder and performer Rosalinda Alexander. “To opera, to the community…to keeping the spirit of classical music alive and well. You will be dazzled by our singers and our aim is to always move an audience emotionally. We want you to leave our performances with a song in your heart”