Quail Park On Cypress Helps Make 5 Year Old’s Wish Come True

When the residents and team members at Quail Park on Cypress learned about 5-year-old Isla’s heartfelt wish to visit a sunny beach in Florida with her family, they were inspired to take action. Partnering with the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Central Coast and Southern Central Valley, the senior living community is proud to host a fundraising event to help make Isla’s dream a reality.

On Friday, June 20, Quail Park will host “Sip & Savor: A California Wine & Craft Brew Experience,” a special event designed to raise funds for Isla’s wish. All donations made at the event will go directly towards supporting Isla’s upcoming trip. During the event, representatives from Make-A-Wish will present Isla with a ceremonial check symbolizing the fulfillment of her wish.

Isla, an energetic and creative 5-year-old from Exeter, loves swimming, arts and crafts, and spending time with her four siblings. Her journey has not been easy – she battled a life-threatening bacterial infection that led to multiple organ failures and a three month hospital stay. Her recovery has been slow and ongoing, with many medical appointments and surgeries.

Despite the challenges, Isla’s joyful spirit shines through. Her greatest wish is simple: to spend uninterrupted time with her family at one of Florida’s beautiful beaches, building sandcastles, splashing in the water, and making memories free from medical interruptions.

“It is a dream to go on a trip together and truly rest,” said Rachel Clark, Isla’s mother. “For us, it’s all about being together as a family.”

“We are honored to support Isla and her family through this meaningful event,” said Trevin Willis, Executive Director of Quail Park on Cypress. “It’s a privilege to partner with Make-A-Wish and help bring joy to such a special young girl.”

“Sip & Savor: A California Wine & Craft Brew Experience” will be held from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m on June 20th at Quail Park on Cypress, located at 4520 W. Cypress Avenue in Visalia. The event is open to the public. To RSVP, call (559) 624-3500 by June 15th. Admission will be in the form of a $10 donation at the door and includes wine and beer tasting and hors d’oeuvres. The media are welcome to attend and conduct interviews.

To donate or learn more about Isla’s Wish, individuals can visit http://site.wish.org/goto/quailpark, contact Quail Park on Cypress at (559) 624-3500 or use the QR code below.