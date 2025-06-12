Visalia Chamber of Commerce Honors Outstanding Businesses and Leaders at 70th Annual Awards

The Visalia Chamber of Commerce proudly celebrated the exceptional people and organizations that make our community thrive at the 70th Annual Awards, held this evening at the historic Fox Theatre in downtown Visalia. The event, presented by Adventist Health, brought together local leaders, businesses, and community members for an unforgettable night of recognition, celebration, and connection.

This milestone event honored winners across five major award categories, along with two individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to Visalia’s growth, heart, and future.

2025 Annual Award Winners:

Small Business of the Year – McKellar Ranch Company, Inc.

Medium Business of the Year – Echelon Security Group

Large Business of the Year – ServiceMaster by Benevento

Non-Profit of the Year – Pro-Youth

Man of the Year – Greg Collins

Woman of the Year – Susan Gambini

“This year’s winners are a testament to the strength, resilience, and generosity that define Visalia,” said Sam Ramirez, Board Chair for the Visalia Chamber. “From fostering innovation and leadership to championing those in need, each honoree represents what’s possible when people commit to building a better community.”

In addition to honoring these outstanding awardees, the Chamber debuted a short video highlighting key accomplishments from the past year, reflecting its ongoing role as a Convener of Leaders, Champion of Local Business, and Catalyst of Change.

To learn more about the winners and the Chamber’s continued efforts to uplift Visalia, visit www.visaliachamber.org.