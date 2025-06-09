Your 2025 Kings Fair- Where Country Traditions Meet Carnival Lights!

HANFORD – Experience a vibrant celebration of summer at The Kings Fair, where this year’s theme—“Where Country Traditions Meet Carnival Lights”—sets the stage for four unforgettable days. From Thursday, June 19 through Saturday, June 22, 2025, the fairgrounds will come alive with the perfect mix of rustic charm and twinkling thrills. Admission is free with paid parking, and discounted carnival wristbands are available now online through June 18. Don’t miss this dazzling showcase of community spirit, lively entertainment, and family-friendly fun!

Dena Rizzardo, CEO of The Kings Fair, has unveiled an impressive lineup of events and entertainment. Highlights include:

New Deals: Admission is FREE with paid parking!

Live Music: Tap your feet to performances by local entertainers, regional bands, and tribute acts celebrating classic favorites.

New Vendors: Explore an array of new food and commercial vendors offering unique culinary delights and shopping experiences.

Carnival Fun: Dive into the fun with our NEW carnival, Helm & Sons Amusements offering upgraded rides and games that light up the fairgrounds.

Free Grounds Entertainment: Catch our many strolling entertainers around the grounds & see what they have to offer!

Important Deadlines:

Static Entry Forms and Fees: Due by May 30, 2025.

Livestock Entry Forms and Fees: Due by May 30, 2025.

For more information about The Kings Fair, please visit www.thekingsfair.com or contact us at (559) 584-3318.