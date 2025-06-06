West Hills Community College District celebrates top honors in Fresno Bee’s “Best of Central California” awards

West Hills Community College District is proud to announce that both of its colleges — Lemoore College and Coalinga College — have once again been recognized among the Central Valley’s best in the Fresno Bee’s 2025 Best of Central California People’s Choice Awards. Lemoore College earned gold in the Technical/Trade School category, while Coalinga College received silver in the Best College/University category.

These community-voted awards highlight the District’s consistent commitment to academic excellence, workforce development, and student-centered learning throughout the region.

Lemoore College, a longtime favorite in the competition, previously earned gold in the Best College/University category and now adds a gold win in the Technical/Trade School category — an achievement that reflects the college’s shift toward workforce-focused programming in high-demand fields such as industrial automation, nursing, culinary arts, and business.

“We are laser-focused on students and their success, always striving for a gold standard of innovative and inclusive excellence,” said James Preston, President of Lemoore College. “This recognition affirms the incredible work our faculty and staff are doing to prepare students for meaningful careers in today’s workforce.”

Coalinga College’s silver award in the Best College/University category continues its strong track record of academic quality and regional impact. With standout programs such as nursing, agriculture, welding, and psychiatric technician training, Coalinga College remains a trusted hub for student achievement and workforce readiness.

“This award reflects the heart of Coalinga College — our students, faculty, and the communities we serve,” said Dr. Carla Tweed, President of Coalinga College. “We’re proud to be recognized once again for our commitment to high-quality education that transforms lives and strengthens the region.”

Chancellor Dr. Robert Pimentel praised both colleges for their excellence and momentum. “It’s an honor to see both Lemoore and Coalinga Colleges recognized by the communities they serve,” said Dr. Pimentel. “These awards reflect the powerful impact of our institutions and their ongoing commitment to equity, access, and opportunity for all learners in the Central Valley.”

The Best of Central California People’s Choice Awards, organized annually by the Fresno Bee, celebrate local excellence as voted on by thousands of residents across the region.

For more information about West Hills Community College District, Lemoore College, and Coalinga College, visit www.westhillscollege.com, www.lemoorecollege.edu, or www.coalingacollege.edu.