Visalia Unified celebrates national spelling bee winner

Visalia Unified School District, alongside the staff and students of Oak Grove Elementary, celebrated their very own Sarvadnya Kadam on his first day back to school following his incredible achievement of earning 2nd place at the prestigious Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. The celebration reflects the district’s continued commitment to supporting advanced learning opportunities and recognizing student excellence.

The morning assembly was filled with pride and excitement, featuring heartfelt remarks from Superintendent Kirk Shrum, Principal Travis Hambleton, Sarvadnya’s teachers, and his proud parents. Sarvadnya himself also addressed the crowd, sharing his reflections and gratitude.

During the assembly, Principal Hambleton presented Sarvadnya with two special medals from the Scripps National Spelling Bee organization:

(1) A Silver Medal, recognizing his achievement as a National Semi-Finalist

(2) A Gold Medal, honoring his placement as a National Finalist among the top nine spellers in the country

The celebration concluded with the entire student body joining in Oak Grove’s spirited cheer: “Three Cheers for the Red, White, and Blue!”

“Sarvadnya’s success is a powerful example of what’s possible when a student’s passion is met with strong support from teachers, families, and the community,” said Superintendent Kirk Shrum. “We also know that when students are connected to at least one school activity, they are much more likely to succeed.”

Sarvadnya’s spelling journey began in third grade,

inspired by a visit to the Tulare County Spelling Bee with his father, who also serves as his coach. In fourth grade, he placed second in his school’s spelling bee. The following year, he finished fifth at the county level. From sixth through eighth grade, Sarvadnya qualified for the Scripps National Spelling Bee, placing 23rd in his first year, 60th in his second, and now achieving a remarkable 2nd place in his final year of eligibility.

“You have to realize that the job’s not done yet,” Sarvadnya shared. “No matter how successful you are, you have to still keep your feet on the ground. But I think harder than that is when you’re completely devastated and picking yourself back up again. It sounds cliché, but it’s certainly one of the more difficult things you can do. And for me, I realized that I had to treat negativity as a motivating factor.”

“The whole family woke up at 4:30 a.m. – that’s how we took him to win 2nd place at the Scripps National Spelling Bee this year,” said Sarvadnya’s mom, Sandya Kadam. “It’s not just our family who works hard—it’s everyone here.”

Sarvadnya’s story has brought an entire community together. His dedication and resilience serve as an inspiration not only to his peers at Oak Grove but to students across Visalia Unified. As the district continues to push for academic excellence, Sarvadnya’s journey reminds us that with support and determination, anything is possible.