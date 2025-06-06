Free summer meals for kids and teens at Tulare County Libraries

The Tulare County Library offers free meals in Summer 2025 to children and teens, ages 1 to 18 at the Dinuba, Tipton, Lindsay, Visalia, Strathmore, Pixley, Alpaugh, and Earlimart Branches. Meal service is provided as part of the Summer Food Service Program in partnership with Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission (EOC) or local school districts.

Alpaugh: Supper served Tuesdays and Wednesdays, June 17 – July 25, from 3-5pm at 3816 Avenue 54, Alpaugh, CA 9320, (559) 949-8355.

Dinuba: Lunch served Tuesday through Friday, June 3 – July 25, 12-1pm at 150 S I Street, Dinuba, CA 93618, (559) 595-7195.

Earlimart: Supper served Tuesday through Friday, June 17 – July 25, from 3-5pm at 780 E. Washington Avenue, Earlimart, CA 93219, (661) 849-2525.

Lindsay: Lunch served Tuesday through Friday, June 17 – July 25, 10:30-11:30am at 157 N. Mirage Avenue, Lindsay, CA 93247, (559) 562-3021.

Pixley: Supper served Tuesday through Friday, June 17 – July 25, 3-5pm at 927 S. Center Street, Suite B, Pixley, CA 93256, (559) 757-1010.

Strathmore: Supper served Tuesdays and Wednesdays, June 17 – July 25, 3-5pm at 19646 Rd 230, Strathmore, CA 93267, (559) 568-1087.

Tipton: Supper served Thursdays and Fridays, June 19 – July 25, 3-5pm at 301 East Woods Avenue, Tipton, CA 93272, (559) 752-4236.

Visalia: Lunch served Tuesday through Friday, June 17 – July 25, 12-2pm at 200 W. Oak Avenue, Visalia, CA 93291, (559) 713-2703.

Public libraries are natural spaces for serving free summer meals to children and teens while school is out. According to the Food and Research Action Center, only one in six California children who qualify for free or reduced-price lunches also receive summer meals. This means that over 1.6 million children in California eligible to receive free and reducedpriced lunch did not access summer lunches through any USDA program in summer 2024. Programs like Lunch in the Library help ensure that more children receive much needed meals.

The Tulare County Library is an equal opportunity provider. The Summer Food Service Program is a program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, administered in California by the California Department of Education. Lunch at the Library is a project of the California State Library, supported with funds from the State of California.