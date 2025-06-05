Visalia launches new “Visalia Connect” microtransit service June 10

Visalia Transit is proud to announce the new on-demand microtransit service, Visalia Connect.

The Visalia Connect Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will be held Tuesday, June 10 at 9 a.m. at the Visalia Transit Center, 425 E. Oak Ave. Visalia Connect will launch as a service to the public on June 11, 2025.

Visalia Connect will provide convenient, flexible service throughout Visalia with the ease of a mobile app offering a rider experience like popular ride-sharing platforms Uber or Lyft. The service is part of the City of Visalia’s Transit Division and joins a variety of other rider options.

“We are excited to introduce Visalia Connect to the community,” shares Mayor Brett Taylor. “This service represents a major step forward in providing our residents with modern, convenient, and reliable public transportation that meets the evolving needs of our city.”

Visalia Connect will operate during the same hours as Visalia Transit’s fixed-route service, ensuring consistency and coverage throughout the city. The new service is designed to complement the existing public transit network by providing enhanced mobility options, particularly in areas with limited fixed-route service, or for riders who need more flexibility.

“We understand that Visalians need options when it comes to public transportation. Whether it’s commuting to work, running errands, or heading out for appointments, Visalia Connect aims to make getting around Visalia easier than ever,” added Taylor.

Starting June 11, riders can request trips in real time through the Visalia Connect app, allowing for quick and efficient travel within the city. Each trip will cost just $5 per person, making it a low-cost and accessible transportation solution for the community.