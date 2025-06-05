State unveils wolf mapping tool to help avoid conflicts

California ranchers have a new mapping tool designed to provide regular location information on GPS-collared gray wolves in the state to help prevent wolf-livestock conflicts.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife released the Wolf Location Automated Mapping System last week.

Available to the public on CDFW’s website, the wolf tracker shows the approximate location of GPS-collared wolves across the state. It provides information exclusively on collared wolves, a subset of the gray wolf population.

The goal of the map is to better enable ranchers to understand the movement of collared wolves near their properties and assist them in mitigating wolf-livestock conflicts, the department said.

“Knowing where California’s collared wolf population is means that ranchers have access to critical information,” said California Farm Bureau President Shannon Douglass. “We appreciate CDFW’s focus on transparency to help farmers and ranchers navigate the growing number of wolves in the state.”

The location of a wolf on the map is approximate and not reflective of the exact or current location of any individual wolf or pack, the department said.

CDFW said generalizing the location data helps protect California’s gray wolf population from potential harm, a crime punishable by law. It also helps prevent trespassing on private property.

Gray wolves remain fully protected under federal and state law as an endangered species, making it illegal to kill, harm or harass the animal.

“California’s rural livestock producers living near wolves have faced real challenges as the wolf population grows in California,” said CDFW Director Charlton “Chuck” Bonham. “This is one more tool in our shared toolkit to protect their herds from wolf-livestock conflict.”

The state already provides regular updates to ranchers, law enforcement offices and local officials on the movement of collared wolves near their communities. But this is the first time the department is providing automated data on wolf movements to the public.

“CDFW is focused on transparency, best practices and ensuring impacted communities have the knowledge they need to help prevent conflict,” Bonham said. “We will continue to partner with ranchers and communities to navigate a positive path forward.”

CDFW’s GPS collars collect wolf location data roughly four times a day and transmit those locations to CDFW each morning. When received, the location data will be automatically transmitted to the online map.

The most recently received location of an individual wolf is shown as a hexagonal cell, and when clicked, it provides information about the wolf’s pack, the general location and the last transmission date.

As wolves regularly travel hundreds of miles across the state, information on their location can be a critical tool for ranchers to protect their property and livelihoods, the department said.

“As wolves increase in number and range, California ranchers are in dire need of additional tools to protect the animals under their care,” said Kirk Wilbur, vice president of government affairs for the California Cattlemen’s Association.

“Knowledge is power,” he added, “and this mapping tool will empower ranchers throughout wolf territory to better understand where wolves might threaten their livestock, enabling them to increase human presence and adjust their herd management as necessary to deter wolf attacks.”

Data from specific areas, such as at known den sites where wolf pups are believed to be present, will not be available during certain times of the year. CDFW said it reserves the right to change or discontinue the publication of the mapping tool if it is believed to result in any harassment of gray wolves or other wildlife or trespassing on private property.

As of May, 14 wolves across the state have GPS collars. There are seven known wolf packs and an estimated 70 wolves roaming the state.

View the map at https://wildlife.ca.gov/Conservation/Mammals/Gray-Wolf/Location-Map.