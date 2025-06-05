Marinelli Bros Circus comes to Tulare Outlets

The world renowned Marinelli family is proud to present an incredible new experience, the Marinelli Bros Circus! The Marinelli’s have been circus performers for more than five generations. Trapeze, Aerial Straps, High Wire, Trampolines, they’ve done it all. Now, they are bringing their style and magic to their own big top at the Tulare Outlets June 19 through July 7!

This all-new circus seamlessly blends tradition with innovation, offering an unparalleled and thrilling experience for all ages. Audiences can immerse themselves in the intimate performance, feeling like part of the excitement as world-renowned performers showcase jaw-dropping acts, heart-pounding stunts, and mesmerizing artistry. Prepare to be captivated, entertained, and amazed at Marinelli Bros. Circus — A New Experience!

The Marinelli Bros Circus will be performing at the Tulare Outlets June 19 through July 7. For tickets and information visit www.marinellibroscircus.com!