Fresno Pacific University wins top spot in Best of Central California competition

Fresno Pacific University took home the number one spot in the 2025 Best of Central California competition! We competed in the College and University category, open to the Valley’s dozen-plus public and private two-year and four-year schools.

Our podium-topping performance is due to the commitment of everyone connected with

FPU, according to President André Stephens, who said the award, “highlights our collective efforts to make a positive impact on individual lives and the broader community.”

“People know good things are happening at Fresno Pacific and faculty, staff, administrators and supporters are committed to continuing that momentum and always better serving our students—student success is our success,” he said. “My sincerest thanks go to all who contribute to our mission to develop students for leadership and service through excellence in Christian higher education, from the people who pray for us to the families who entrust us with their loved one’s education.”

Rated best private college or university in the nation for social mobility by The Wall Street Journal, Fresno Pacific University serves nearly 2,900 students in traditional undergraduate, bachelor’s degree completion, graduate and seminary programs. Students study on campuses in Merced, Fresno, Visalia and Bakersfield as well as online and through professional development studies. A strong majority of in-person students come from the Central Valley and live and work near where they study, benefiting their communities as well as themselves, their families and their professions.

The Central Valley’s Christian university, FPU connects students’ untapped potential with unlimited opportunity for professional, personal and spiritual growth. FPU is a Hispanic Serving Institution, with a Hispanic student population of 60%. Many students are also the first in their families to attend a university, and both Hispanic and first-generation students enjoy the university’s strong four- and six-year graduation rates.

Accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges, FPU is ranked highly by The Wall Street Journal, Washington Monthly, U.S. News & World Report and Money, with U.S. News and Washington Monthly including FPU on their “Best Value” and “Best Bang for the Buck” lists. FPU is affiliated with the Pacific District Conference of the Mennonite Brethren Church.

Some 4,032 organizations competed in the 2025 Best of Central California, with 693 winning gold, silver or bronze, according to contest host The Fresno Bee—both the number of participants and winners were up from last year. There were 11 overall categories, ranging from Eat & Drink to Law, each with subcategories totaling just over 300.

Results were decided by over 977,000 online votes—24% more than last year. “The contest is not just a ranking system but a celebration of businesses that consistently deliver outstanding service and contribute to the vibrancy of Central California’s economy,” The Bee said in statement. “The competition’s emphasis on local pride and economic support makes it an essential event for residents and businesses alike.”

Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino was the presenting sponsor. Best of Central California will be promoted through a special magazine distributed throughout the region and available to visitors and others seeking information on the area, in printed and online editions of The Bee, social media and outdoor advertising.

