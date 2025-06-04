Donna’s Calendar of Events

Community Theater

“The Producers,” the musical comedy hit by Mel Brooks about scheming producers whose play is a surprising hit, runs May 23-June 15 at the Ice House Theatre, 410 E. Race, Visalia. 559 734-3900 or www.visaliaicehouse.com

“Eat Your Heart Out,” about hilarious encounters in restaurants, runs May 24-June 15 at Temple Theatre, 514 Visalia St., Hanford. www.kingsplayers.org

Art shows

Arts Visalia is displaying photography by Kaitlynn Webster and large charcoal portraits by Benny Jordan in June. Open Wednesdays-Saturdays, 12-5:30 p.m. 214 E. Oak, 559 739-0905 or www.artsvisalia.org

Arts Consortium has paintings by Joy Collier, a local artist depicting post-impressionistic giant sequoias, California deserts and Central Valley scenes, through July. 340 E. Oak, Visalia. Open Tuesdays-Fridays 10-3. www.artsconsortium.org

Brandon-Mitchell Gallery hosts the Artnook Exhibition, artwork by students, alumni and parents during the May and June First Friday Art Walks in Downtown Visalia, after service at 11:30 a.m. on Sundays and by appointment. 117 S. Locust, Visalia, 559 625-2441 or www.brandonmitchellgallery.org

College of the Sequoias Library is displaying “Fabric Memorials—Rethinking Gun Violence,” quilts by Jo-Ann Morgan through June 20. 915 S. Mooney, Visalia. www.facebook.com/cosartgallery

The Oval Gallery is showing “Surreal Translation” photography by Karla Daniela Mendez and prints by Alex Quinones in June. 808 N. Court. Open Tuesdays & Thursdays 10-2, Fridays 5-9 p.m. and Saturdays 2-8 p.m. www.instagram.com/theovalgallery

Tulare City Historical Museum presents an art show by Lynnette T Despain, June 5-28. 444 W. Tulare Ave., Tulare. Open Thursdays-Saturdays 10-4. 559 686-2074 or www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org

The Center for Art, Culture and History in Exeter (CACHE) displays “Joy of Life” by Melinda Scott, April 5-June 29. Open Mon, Thurs, Fri 10-4 (closed 12-12:30) and Sat & Sun 12-4. 125 South B St. 559 592-5900 or www.cach-exeter.org

On-going events

Harvest Nights at the Big L Ranch, 20899 Ave 322, Woodlake from 5-8 p.m. every Saturday from May 10-June 14. Gate fee includes one pound of U-pick blueberries. Live music, food. Bring your own lawn chairs. 559 280-2767

Events by date

Thursday, June 5

Premiere of the upcoming Talon Animated TV series about a gifted young dinosaur at 6:30 p.m. at the Hanford Fox Theatre, 324 N. Irwin. 559 584-7823 or foxhanford.com

Friday, June 6

The legendary Three Dog Night performs their many hits such as “Joy to the World” and “Mama Told Me Not to Come” at 7:30 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

Downtown Visalia First Friday Art Walk from 5-8 p.m. Pick up a map at the Arts Consortium, 340 E. Oak, Arts Visalia, 214 E. Oak, or the Brandon-Mitchell Gallery, 117 S. Locust, and visit venues with art, music and snacks. artsconsortium.org

Artnook’s Interactive Art Show during the First Friday Art Walk, 5-8 p.m. at the Brandon-Mitchell Gallery, 117 S. Locust, Visalia. Kids of all ages invited to make a sketch, use props in the photo booth and see the hand-painted mural. brandmitchellgallery.com

Saturday, June 7

1 st Saturday in Three Rivers features open studios, food and art shows from 11-5. Pick up a map and schedule at Kaweah Arts, 41841 Sierra Dr. (Highway 198) or the Three Rivers Historical Museum, 42268 Sierra Dr. 559 799-1473 or 1stSaturdaytr.com

Saturday in Three Rivers features open studios, food and art shows from 11-5. Pick up a map and schedule at Kaweah Arts, 41841 Sierra Dr. (Highway 198) or the Three Rivers Historical Museum, 42268 Sierra Dr. 559 799-1473 or 1stSaturdaytr.com A.TY. dance studio presents “The Royal Kingdom, featuring ballet, jazz and folkloric performances at 6 p.m. at the Hanford Fox Theatre, 324 N. Irwin. 559 584-7823 or www.foxhanford.com

Tuesday, June 10

Animal control will be the panel discussion at Tulare County Voices at 210, at 7 p.m. 210 W. Center, Visalia.

Friday, June 13

A tribute to Toby Keith, the bad boy of country music, at 8 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

Bethel Ballet recital presents “The Way Home at 6 p.m. at the Hanford Fox Theatre, 514 N. Irwin. 559 584-7823 or foxhanford.com

Saturday, June 14

Juneteenth Festival from 11-4 at Allensworth State Historic Park, 4011 Grant Dr., Earlimart. Cars, music, food, kids’ activities, historic tours and presentations. You can book Amtrack to Allensworth that day. friendsofallensworth.org

6 th Annual Cruisin’ at Parkside Chapel, 3200 E. Walnut from 8-1. Food, music, drawings. Benefits Care Pregnancy Resource Center. parksidevisalia.org

Annual Cruisin’ at Parkside Chapel, 3200 E. Walnut from 8-1. Food, music, drawings. Benefits Care Pregnancy Resource Center. parksidevisalia.org “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2” (2012) continues the vampire story at 7 p.m. at the Hanford Fox Theatre, 514 N. Irwin. 559 584-7823 or foxhanford.com

Sunday, June 15

Loud Mouth Poetry monthly lab session (2 p.m.) and slam (3:30 p.m) at Arts Visalia, 214 E. Oak. Facebook: Loud Mouth Lab Session and Slam

Wednesday, June 18

Parenting Network in Porterville, 770 N. Main, hosts a free ice cream social and movie from 3:30-5 p.m. for kids 7-17. Register at 559 793-2527

Thursday, June 19

Juneteenth, the day two years after emancipation that Texas learned about the end of slavery, will be celebrated from 4-7:30 p.m. at Whitendale Community Center, 630 W. Beech, Visalia. Kids’ activities, food, music, historical presentations. cslvisalia.org

Free entrance to all national parks in honor of Juneteenth. visitvisalia.com

Friday, June 20

Debut of the Mr. California Competition sponsored by the Miss California Competition at 8 p.m. at the Visalia Convention Center, 303 E. Acequia. misscalifornia.org

June 29 & 21

Wild West Dinner Show at Riata Ranch, 42390 N. Kaweah River Road, Three Rivers at 7:30 p.m. Riding by the Riata Ranch cowboy girls. Food for purchase. riataranchinternational.org

Saturday, June 21

Edgar Allen Poe Speakeasy at 6, 8 and 10 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. Four of Poe’s famous stories with themed cocktails. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

Miss California Teen (2 p.m.) and Miss California Competition Finals (6 p.m.) following a week of preliminaries at the Visalia Convention center, 303 E. Acequia. misscalifornia.org

Wednesday, June 25

“Finding Nemo” (2003), the Pixar animated film about a delightful clownfish, is shown free at 6:30 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theater, 300 W. Main. $5 interactive kits available at the door. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

Thursday, July 3