Presidential Medal of Freedom Honoree to Speak at the Neighborhood Village June 9

Salt + Light, a Tulare County-based nonprofit dedicated to ending homelessness through community, compassion, and innovation, is thrilled to announce a special evening with Father Greg Boyle, founder of Homeboy Industries and recipient of the 2024 Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The event, titled A Night with Father Greg, will take place on Monday, June 9. Doors open at 5:00 PM, with the program beginning at 6:00 PM in the Adventist Hope + Purpose Room at The Neighborhood Village.

Father Greg Boyle is a Jesuit priest and the visionary founder of Homeboy Industries—the largest gang intervention, rehabilitation, and reentry program in the world. Based in Los Angeles, Homeboy Industries offers job training, therapy, education, and employment to thousands of formerly gang-involved and previously incarcerated individuals each year. For more than three decades, Father Greg has been a powerful advocate for radical compassion, kinship, and second chances.

Joining Father Boyle is José Arellano, Vice President of Homeboy Industries. Together, they will share their powerful stories of transformation, kinship, and hope in what promises to be an unforgettable night of vision, healing, and purpose.

Tickets are $35, with a discounted group rate of $30 each for parties of 10 or more. The evening will also feature food trucks and beverages available for purchase.

“Father Greg and José represent the kind of love and leadership that transforms entire communities,” said Adrianne Hillman, CEO and Founder of Salt + Light. “To have them here in our village is an honor—and a gift we’re thrilled to share with the public.”

Salt + Light invites the community to come be inspired by two of the most impactful voices in reentry, healing, and radical compassion.

EVENT DETAILS:

What: A Night with Father Greg

When: Monday, June 9, 2025 · 5:00 PM

Where: The Neighborhood Village – Hope + Purpose Room, Visalia, CA

Tickets: $35 | $30 each for groups of 10+

Ticket Info: saltandlightworks.org/father-greg https://saltandlight.givevirtuous.org/Event/father-greg

About Salt + Light:

Salt + Light is a nonprofit organization founded in 2019 with a mission to provide hope and healing to individuals and families experiencing homelessness. Our flagship project, The Neighborhood Village, is a permanent supportive housing village that is creating sustainable, community-centered solutions that restore dignity and bring lasting healing. Learn more at www.saltandlightworks.org.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Abby Jackson, Marketing + Development Specialist

Phone: 559-731-3034

Email: [email protected]