Arts Visalia Presents: Simply Intricate Oddities by Kaitlynn Webster and A Reference Interpretive by Benny Jordan

This June, Kaitlynn Webster showcases an exploration of time in an immersive installation while artist Benny Jordan will exhibit a selection of his skillful charcoal portraiture. The exhibitions will take place June 5 – 28, 2025. A free Opening Reception featuring a live charcoal drawing demonstration by Benny Jordan will be held on Friday, June 6, 2025, from 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm. A free Artist Talk featuring Kaitlynn Webster and a live demo by Benny Jordan will take place on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at 2:00 pm.

July at Arts Visalia will feature the photography work of Ian Oliver and Linda Neuhaus. Ian invites viewers to connect with the various wildlife that he photographs all over the world while Linda seeks to put viewers right in the action of a local rodeo in her photojournalistic exhibition. The July exhibitions will run from July 5 – 26, 2025. There will be a free opening reception on Friday, July 11 from 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm. Learn from the artists themselves on Saturday, July 12 at 2:00 pm during a free artist talk. Arts Visalia will not be open July 4 in observance of Independence Day.

Art classes for children, teens, and adults are available at Arts Visalia. Enrollment and class information can be found online at artsvisalia.org or stop by the gallery.

Visit ARTS VISALIA, 214 East Oak Avenue, Visalia, California, Wednesdays through Saturdays, Noon to 5:30 p.m.

Follow ARTS VISALIA on Facebook and Instagram and check out our website at www.artsvisalia.org

Contact ARTS VISALIA at 559-739-0905 or [email protected]

Support ARTS VISALIA Invest in the Arts at www.artsvisalia.org/support-us or mail your donation to P.O. Box 251, Visalia, 93279