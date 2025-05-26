Visalia Unified reaches a Tentative Agreement with VUTA

Visalia Unified School District, in partnership with the Visalia Unified Teachers Association (VUTA), proudly announces a Tentative Agreement (TA) on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). The 2025-2026 CBA will go into effect from July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2026. VUSD and VUTA bargaining teams met multiple times throughout the school year and both parties expressed positive remarks about the collaboration amongst team members leading to positive collective outcomes.

“We are proud of the work our team has done working in collaboration with the VUSD team. Throughout this year we have discussed a variety of issues that will better our district. We are excited to continue this work together in the future to ensure VUSD is a district teachers want to work for, and students thrive in,” said VUTA Bargaining Chair, Elizabeth Fosythe.

VUSD is pleased to report a 1.25% salary increase and full district coverage of a substantial 9% increase in health benefit costs, while maintaining the 184-day work year.

“I am proud of the relationship we have with our VUTA partners in VUSD. That collaborative spirit allows decisions to be made in a timely manner that reflect our vision and mission,” added Superintendent Kirk Shrum.

“On behalf of the Board, I want to thank both bargaining teams for their thoughtful, dedicated work throughout this process,” said VUSD Board President Joy Naylor. “This agreement provides stability for the year ahead and reflects our continued investment in the people who ensure that every student is learning everyday.”

VUTA membership voted on the Tentative Agreement and ratified the vote on May 21, 2025, with 96.9% of members voting to approve the TA. The Tentative Agreement was unanimously approved by VUSD’s Governing Board on May 23, 2025.