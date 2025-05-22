Visalia Chamber Leadership Update

We would like to share a brief update regarding a leadership transition at the Visalia Chamber of Commerce. Our current CEO will be stepping down, effective June 2nd. On behalf of the Board of Directors, we wish Matthew Mingrone the best in his future endeavors. While leadership transitions are a natural part of any organization’s growth, the mission and vision of the Chamber remains strong and unwavering. Driving an opportunity economy, the Visalia Chamber of Commerce is a Catalyst, Convener, and Champion of local businesses. That mission continues to guide our efforts as we support and advocate for the success of our members and our local economy. The Board of Directors is committed to ensuring a smooth transition and continued momentum in our work to support the business community. The strength of our organization lies in the collective commitment of our members, partners, and leadership. We extend our appreciation to you—our members—for your ongoing support, engagement, and partnership. Together, we will continue to build a strong business community and, in turn, a stronger Visalia. Over the coming days and weeks, the board will be meeting to discuss next steps and will keep you all updated on future plans.