Tourism supports Visalia’s economy

Tourism spending in Tulare County reached $626.2 million in 2024, up 6.0% from the previous year, and contributing to a statewide travel spending increase of 3.0%, according to new economic impact research released by Visit California.

Visit California’s annual report on the economic impact of tourism revealed travel spending in Tulare County supported 6,350 local jobs and generated $24.4 million in local tax revenues, which fund essential services and programs in the community. The full report is available here: Visit California Economic Impact Report.

“Group and leisure travel are important sectors in driving economic prosperity, creating jobs and enhancing the vibrancy of our tourism destination,” said Sherrie Bakke, executive director of Visit Visalia. “For both domestic and international visitors seeking to experience the majesty of Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks, Visalia is the ideal basecamp – ensuring rest, relaxation and rejuvenation for every visitor.”

Visit California actively collaborates with local partners to inspire travelers to visit the Golden State. Once visitors decide to travel to California, Visit Visalia’s marketing efforts entice them to enjoy our region’s unrivaled National Parks and our dynamic city.