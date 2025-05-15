Three Adventist Health hospitals in the Central Valley earn Leapfrog ‘A’ grades

Three Adventist Health hospitals in the Central Valley earned “A” Hospital Safety Grades from The Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit watchdog focused on patient safety. The “A” grades were awarded to Adventist Health Hanford, Adventist Health Selma, and Adventist Health Tulare. Leapfrog assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 measures of errors, accidents, injuries and infections as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent them.

“When patients and families walk through our doors, we want them to feel assured they’re entering hospitals that uphold the highest standards of safety,” said Wanes Barsemian, MD, Associate Medical Officer of the Adventist Health Network. “Our exceptional Central Valley teams in Hanford, Selma, and Tulare are deeply committed to continuously enhancing our safety practices and striving for improvement every single day.”

“Achieving an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade reflects enormous dedication to patient safety,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “I extend my congratulations to Adventist Health Hanford, Adventist Health Selma, and Adventist Health Tulare, as well as to the leadership, clinicians, staff and volunteers for creating a culture where patients come first.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade stands as the only hospital ratings program focused solely on preventable medical errors, infections and injuries that kill more than 500 patients a day in the United States. This program is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.