NEW TRAFFIC SIGNALS COMING TO ST. JOHN’S PARKWAY

New traffic signals will soon be installed at the intersection of St. Johns Parkway and Burke Street to improve traffic control. Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, May 12, 2025.

“This project involves the installation of new traffic signals at the intersection along with the upgrade of American with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant curb ramps at all corners of the intersection and the installation of a fiber optic interconnect,” shared Jonathan Frausto, Associate Engineer, City of Visalia. “These improvements are intended to ease traffic congestion along the corridor and set the stage for better traffic flow in the future by connecting this signal with Ben Maddox Way.”

Construction will begin Monday, May 12 and continue weekdays through the scheduled completion date of Wednesday, August 6, 2025. The roadway will remain open throughout construction, with temporary lane closures and shifts in traffic patterns.

“We ask that those who travel through the area remember to slow for the cone zone and drive with caution while traversing this and all roadways that are under construction,” added Frausto.

Updates will be available via the City of Visalia website at www.visalia.gov and the City of Visalia on Facebook, Instagram and X.