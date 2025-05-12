Don’t miss a thing! Follow Donna’s Calendar of Events for everything happening in the South Valley!

Community Theater

“Reelin’ in the Years,” an Encore Kid Reunion Musical Revue, runs May 1-18 at Encore Theatre, 324 South N St., Tulare. www.encoretulare.org

“Shrek Jr. The Musical” is presented by The Creative Center May 13 & 15. 410 E. Race, Visalia. 5509 733-9329

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s’ “Cinderella” by Valley Life Charter School, 3737 W. Walnut, runs May 14-17. www.vlcs.me

Disney’s “My Son Pinocchio Jr.” is the musical story about the little puppet that becomes a real boy. Runs May 16-25 at Lindsay Community Theater, 190 N. Elmwood. www.lindsaycommunitytheater.com

“Cinderella,” the musical by Rodgers and Hammerstein, runs May 14-17 at Valley Life Charter School, 3737 W. Walnut, Visalia. 559 625-8527

“The Producers,” the musical comedy hit by Mel Brooks about scheming producers whose play is a surprising hit, runs May 23-June 15 at the Ice House Theatre, 410 E. Race, Visalia. 559 734-3900 or www.visaliaicehouse.com

“Eat Your Heart Out,” about hilarious encounters in restaurants, runs May 24-June 15 at Temple Theatre, 514 Visalia St., Hanford. www.kingsplayers.org

Art shows

Arts Visalia is displaying “Parallel Lines” in May, paintings of Central Valley landscapes by Adam Longatti and Austin McKinzie. Open Wednesdays-Saturdays 12-5:30 p.m. 214 E. Oak, 559 739-0905 or www.artsvisalia.org

Arts Consortium has paintings by Joy Collier, a local artist depicting post-impressionistic giant sequoias, California deserts and Central Valley scenes, through July. 340 E. Oak, Visalia. Open Tuesdays-Fridays 10-3. www.artsconsortium.org

Brandon-Mitchell Gallery hosts the Artnook Student Exhibition, artwork by students ages 7 to adult during the May and June First Friday Art Walks in Downtown Visalia, after service at 11:30 a.m. on Sundays and by appointment. 117 S. Locust, Visalia, 559 625-2441 or www.brandonmitchellgallery.org

College of the Sequoias Library is displaying “Fabric Memorials—Rethinking Gun Violence,” quilts by Jo-Ann Morgan through June 20. 915 S. Mooney, Visalia. www.facebook.com/cosartgallery

The Oval Gallery is showing “Creative Addictions” by local artists Sherrie C, Rene López, Tanya Miller and Silvia Rodriguez Bryant exploring the commonalities of addiction in May. 808 N. Court. Open Tuesdays & Thursdays 10-2, Fridays 5-9 p.m. and Saturdays 2-8 p.m. www.instagram.com/theovalgallery

Tulare City Historical Museum presents “Gone but not Forgotten,” honoring artists who have passed, yet their art lives on. May 8-31. 444 W. Tulare Ave., Tulare. Open Thursdays-Saturdays 10-4. 559 686-2074 or www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org

The Center for Art, Culture and History in Exeter (CACHE) displays “Joy of Life” by Melinda Scott, April 5-June 29. Open Mon, Thurs, Fri 10-4 (closed 12-12:30) and Sat & Sun 12-4. 125 South B St. 559 592-5900 or www.cach-exeter.org

K-8 Best of Year Art Show runs through May at the Lindsay Museum and Gallery, 165 N. Gale Hill. Open Fridays 12-4. www.lindsaymuseumandgallery.org

On-going events

Harvest Nights at the Big L Ranch, 20899 Ave 322, Woodlake from 5-8 p.m. every Saturday from May 10-June 14. Gate fee includes one pound of U-pick blueberries. Live music, food. Bring your own lawn chairs. 559 280-2767

Events by date

Monday, May 12

“Brushstrokes of Exeter History” will discuss the history of the 33 Exeter murals and the 25 artists who created them at 5:30 p.m. CACHE (The Center for Art, Culture & History in Exeter), 125 South B St. 559 592-5900 or cach-exeter.org

Tuesday, May 13

“Who are the influencers among us: The new digital persuaders” is the topic of this month’s TC Voices at 210. 7 p.m. at 210 W. Center, Visalia.

Thursday, May 15

The Woodland’s Spring Food Fest from 5-9 p.m. with food, bar and music. Bring blankets and chairs. 4211 W. Goshen, Visalia. visitvisalia.org/calendar

Friday, May 16

“Bridesmaids” (2011), about a series of disasters that happen to a bridal party, will be shown free at 6:30 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

Saturday, May 17

Books, Blooms & Brews: A book fair for plant and book lovers from 11-4 at Soccer City 1852, 707 W. Murray, Visalia. Sip craft brews while you browse a selection of literary and plant merchandise. Benefits the Tulare County Library Foundation. Facebook: Book, Blooms & Brews

36th Annual Visalia Breakfast Lions Club Downtown Visalia Car Show from 9-3. Over 350 classic cars on Main Street. Food and craft vendors. visitvisalia.com/calendar

Thursday, May 22

Sequoia Shuttle opening day. Catch a ride from four Visalia venues to Sequoia National Park this summer. 877 287-4453 or sequoiashuttle.com

Friday, May 23

Los Huracanes del Norte, a regional Mexican band, performs at 8 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 559 625-1369 or visaliafox.org

Los Lobos live with local The Voice finalist Rudy Parris at 7 p.m. at the Adventist Health Amphitheater (Zumwalt Park), 410 E. Kern, Tulare. spadeenentertainment.com

May 23 & 24

Spring Band Series with entertainment in front of House of Juju, 114 W. Main, Visalia. Friday 5-8 p.m. and Saturday 12-3 p.m. visaliavisalia.com/calendar

Saturday, May 24

Journey USA, a tribute band that captures the signature sound of hits like “Don’t Stop Believin’” and “Any Way You Want It” plays at 8 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 559 626-1369 or foxvisalia.org

Grand opening of the Adventist Health Amphitheater, the redesigned Zumwalt Park, 410 E. Kern, Tulare, at 4 p.m. Entertainment by Tulare Community Band, Tom the Mime and Dunstar Road. Free. spadeenentertainment.com

“The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” (2010), about a malicious vampire who continues her quest for revenge, will be shown at 7 p.m. at the Hanford Fox Theatre, 324 N. Irwin. 559 584-7823 or foxhanford.com

Saturday, May 31

Latin Grammy winner Alicia Villarreal performs at 8 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 559 62501469 or foxvisalia.org

Rainbow Run kicks of Pride Month from 9-12 at Mooney Grove, Park, 27000 S. Mooney Blvd. AllEvents: Rainbow Run 2025

Sunday, June 1