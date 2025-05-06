Caldwell Widening Improvement Projects Starts

The Caldwell Widening & Improvement Project will start Monday, May 5, 2025. The Project will widen the existing roadway to a four-lane divided roadway.

Improvements include the addition of bike lanes, sidewalks, drainage work, new center medians, streetlights, and street landscaping. Construction will continue weekly until the Project is completed, which is anticipated for May 2026.

“Phase 1 construction will consist of the installation of various utilities and roadway improvements along the north and south side shoulder, as well as upgrading intersection curb returns to meet ADA requirements,” shares Eric Bons, Senior Civil Engineer, and Project Manager. “Caldwell Avenue will remain open with one lane in each direction for east and westbound traffic, as crews work from Santa Fe Street to Lovers Lane.”

Phase 2 construction will install underground utilities and the relocation of existing utilities. The roadway improvements for the southerly half of Caldwell Avenue, along with the reconstruction of the major intersections, will be in sections to allow for the flow of traffic. Phase 3 construction will construct the northerly half of Caldwell Avenue, while traffic utilizes the southerly half of Caldwell Avenue during this phase of construction.

“We’ll be sharing information with the public throughout the Project, as lane shifts and lane closures with flaggers may occur during various phases,” adds Bons. “Traffic lane shifts will be posted on the roadway with crews directing traffic, as necessary. We ask everyone to slow for the cone zone and stay alert while traveling the area.”

Major intersections will be constructed in halves with one lane of travel in each direction being maintained on Caldwell Avenue. The work is being performed by Avison Construction and overseen by the City of Visalia Engineering and Building Department.

To receive the latest updates on the project directly, text “Caldwell” to 877-741-6014 to receive text message alerts. Updates will be available via the City of Visalia website at www.visalia.gov and the City of Visalia social media.