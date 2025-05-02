Sequoia Shuttle returns for 2025 season

Sequoia Shuttle is thrilled to announce the return of seasonal service for the 2025 season, operating from May 22 through September 1.

This year brings exciting updates, including new, lower fares and a streamlined schedule and route system to enhance rider experience and efficiency. The Gateway service now offers round-trip fares at just $15 per person, and a discounted rate of $12 per person for groups of six or more. The updated schedule features two convenient morning departures and two afternoon return times, making it easier than ever to plan your visit to Sequoia National Park.

Riders can expect shorter boarding times and a quicker trip into the park. To improve travel time and passenger comfort, the number of pick-up locations has been reduced.

Once inside Sequoia National Park, visitors can take advantage of free internal shuttles that loop continuously between major park destinations, helping reduce congestion and providing a more enjoyable park experience. The Wuksachi Lodge route will continue to operate on weekends only (Saturday and Sunday).

Reservations are now open! Visitors are encouraged to book their seats early at www.sequoiashuttle.com to take advantage of these new improvements and plan their summer adventure to Sequoia National Park. For more information, visit www.sequoiashuttle.com or call 1-877-BUS-HIKE.