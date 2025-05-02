Mineral King Road construction closures, delays in place through 2027

A major rehabilitation construction project for Mineral King Road in Sequoia National Park began on April 1 this year and is planned to continue through the fall of 2027. Work will happen year-round, although this area of the parks is only open to public vehicle traffic from late May through October annually. Most visitors who come to the parks will not be impacted by this project, as the Mineral King Road turnoff from Highway 198 is located two miles prior to the main entrance of Sequoia National Park.

“This important project has been a long time coming,” Superintendent Clay Jordan said. “I am excited that we have been able to secure the funding and complete the planning to move forward. We’re collaborating closely with the Federal Highway Administration and are optimistic that visitors will be able to experience this iconic part of these parks even as the project progresses.”

Visitors to the Mineral King area should read the following information carefully, be aware of the delay schedule, and plan the timing of their visit accordingly.

Closure and Delay Schedule May 21 – Sept. 1

This schedule may change at any time due to weather or emergencies.

Weekdays (Monday – Thursday)

7 a.m. – 10 a.m. – Open with up to 30-min delays

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Full Roadway Closure

4 p.m. – 7 p.m. – Open with up to 30-min delays

7 p.m. – 7 a.m. – Open to traffic, no closures or delays

Fridays

7 a.m. – 10 a.m. – Open with up to 30-min delays

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Full closure except for passthrough at 1 pm

4 p.m. – 7 a.m. – Open to traffic, no closures or delays

Weekends (Saturday – Sunday)

Open to traffic, no closures or delays

No construction will occur on most holidays or holiday weekends.

For more detailed information about the schedule, a map, and to see what the schedule will be beyond Sept. 1, visit the parks’ road construction webpage at https://www.nps.gov/seki/ planyourvisit/road- construction.htm

This narrow, curvy mountain road has needed repair and improvements for decades. The National Park Service was finally able to secure funding for this major construction project in 2023. The work includes re-paving the roadway within its existing width, stabilizing and reinforcing slopes and the outside edge of the roadway, and replacing and enlarging over 200 culverts. Roadwork will shift within the 12-mile section of road depending on access, weather and work needs. There will always be two closure points, one on each end of the current work site.