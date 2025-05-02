Expanded security checkpoint opens at Fresno Yosemite International Airport

Today, Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) celebrated a FATForward Terminal Expansion Program milestone with the opening of an expanded security checkpoint and public art program unveiling. Passengers traveling through FAT will now experience improved security queueing within a 13,000 square feet facility. Prominently displayed just steps from security screening is a stunning floor-to-ceiling mural titled “Fresno Airport – A Welcoming Adventure” by San Joaquin Valley residents and artists Colleen Mitchell-Veyna and Kesley Gilles.

“The expansion of the security checkpoint at Fresno Yosemite International Airport is a major step forward in meeting the growing demands of air travel in our region,” said City of Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer. “Each year, millions of passengers pass through our Airport, and this project ensures we can accommodate that growth with greater efficiency, comfort, and care. Since breaking ground in 2023, we’ve remained focused on transforming the Airport into a modern, spacious, and traveler friendly facility – one that not only supports economic opportunity but also reflects the pride we have in welcoming the world to Fresno.”

The new security checkpoint layout increases the efficiency of passenger screening with more capacity and capability to operate five passenger screening lanes simultaneously. This expansion adds 8,000 square feet, which shifts passenger queueing from the lobby to within the security checkpoint footprint. Thoughtful elements incorporated into finishes and amenities are reflective of the Central Valley and surrounding area. Newer carpet throughout, a larger recompose area with contemporary seating, and dynamic Flight Information Displays (FIDS) offers passengers an upgraded airport experience.

“The City of Fresno is delivering on the commitments made to improve and expand our airport,” said Councilmember Tyler Maxwell. “As the councilmember representing Fresno Yosemite International Airport, I couldn’t be prouder. Fresno is a destination city—and it’s about time our airport reflected that.”

Beyond the recompose area, passengers are greeted with a terrazzo flooring complementing a river themed pattern embedded into the walkway. This clever design symbolizes the various waterways that flow through the Valley. Dynamic FIDS integrated into wood casings represent the Redwoods and Sequoias found in the nearby national parks.

“With the opening of the Fresno Yosemite International Airport expanded security checkpoint, this is the first time the traveling public will get a sense of the improvements we have been working on for years,” said Director of Aviation Henry Thompson. “This opening begins to provide a glimpse of what is to come later this fall when we unveil the new terminal expansion. Passengers will begin to experience an elevated customer experience and see Fresno moving to the next level to a larger airport and no longer that small airport in the Valley.”

Airports worked in partnership with the Fresno Arts Council (FAC) to develop and implement a Terminal Expansion Public Art Program at FAT. Approximately 15 potential permanent art installation locations were identified within the new terminal expansion. Four “Call to Artists” were issued through FAC for designs that create a welcoming and calming environment for those traveling through FAT while representing the diverse aspect of the land and people of the region.

Mitchell-Veyna and Gilles were selected for their “Fresno Airport – A Welcoming Adventure” mural concept that highlights the beauty surrounding Fresno and the region symbolizing nature, agriculture, community, and diversity.

The terminal expansion total estimated cost is $150 million. The project is funded through a combination of Federal Infrastructure Grants, including Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding, Federal Aviation Administration Grants, Passenger Facility Charges, Measure C, Transportation Security Administration Grant, and Airport Revenue Bonds. No City of Fresno General Funds have been used to support this project.